M&T Bank Decreases Prime Rate

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective Friday, November 8, 2024,

M&T Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB ) will decrease its prime lending rate from 8.00% to 7.75%.

About M&T

M&T Bank Corporation is a holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services with a branch and ATM spanning the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information about M&T Bank, visit .

M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in

Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services with a branch and ATM network spanning the eastern U.S. from

Maine

to

Virginia

and

Washington, D.C.

Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by

M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information about M&T Bank, visit

.



© 2024 M&T Bank. Member FDIC. NMLS# 381076 Equal Housing Lender.



Investor Contact:

Brian Klock

(716) 842-5138

Media Contact:

Frank Lentini

(929) 651-0447

[email protected]

SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED