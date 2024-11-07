M&T Bank Decreases Prime Rate
Date
11/7/2024 4:01:26 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective Friday, November 8, 2024,
M&T bank Corporation ("M&T") (NYSE: MTB ) will decrease its prime lending rate from 8.00% to 7.75%.
About M&T
M&T Bank Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York. M&T's principal banking subsidiary, M&T Bank, provides banking products and services with a branch and ATM Network spanning the eastern U.S. from Maine to Virginia and Washington, D.C. Trust-related services are provided in select markets in the U.S. and abroad by M&T's Wilmington Trust-affiliated companies and by M&T Bank. For more information about M&T Bank, visit .
© 2024 M&T Bank. Member FDIC. NMLS# 381076 Equal Housing Lender.
Investor Contact:
Brian Klock
(716) 842-5138
Media Contact:
Frank Lentini
(929) 651-0447
[email protected]
SOURCE M&T Bank Corporation
