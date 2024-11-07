D.Law Announces Remarkable 92% Retention Rate, Demonstrating A Commitment To Career Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

is thrilled to announce a landmark achievement: a 92% retention rate for its professionals, a figure that reflects the firm's commitment to the needs of its people, fostering long-term careers, and redefining what an employment law firm can offer the members of its team.

Branded as "Staying Power" in a newly launched ad campaign,

D

emphasizes this retention rate is more than just a number; it's a reflection of the firm's belief that every employee's success is integral to the firm's mission.



D

Founder and Managing Attorney Emil Davtyan commented on this milestone, stating, "Our 'staying power' and commitment to building a brilliant future together is evident in the strong retention we've achieved. We are not only dedicated to championing justice for our clients but also to creating a career environment where everyone on our team can thrive."

The campaign invites both aspiring and established legal professionals to "Grow a Career That's Built to Last" at D.Law,

where values such as diligence, dependability, and dedication form the foundation of the firm's unique culture. In an industry where stability and career growth can be elusive, D.Law's

retention rate is a testament to its forward-thinking approach to the professional development and cohesion of its team.

D's celebrated company culture and ongoing recruitment efforts are part of its broader mission to reshape the employment law landscape in California. The firm encourages those seeking a fulfilling career with an organization that values growth, support, and teamwork to consider joining its ranks.



Candidates interested in joining the D.Law

D

team are encouraged to get in touch at

[email protected] . As

D

recruiter Arsheen Qader notes, "Proactive people always impress us. When new prospects reach out to us, whether directly or through local networking groups or legal conferences, or online via Facebook, LinkedIn, or in response to our online ads, we're always interested in learning more about them. We encourage anyone who feels they may be a great fit for D.Law

D

to reach out to us. There are always opportunities to grow with us, both personally and professionally."

Media Contact: Armen Petrosyan, [email protected]

SOURCE D.Law, Inc.

