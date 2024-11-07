Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Welcomes Gustavo Westin, MD Expands Cancer Team To Support Rapid Growth In Southwest Florida

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC

(FCS) is pleased to announce that board-certified medical oncologist and hematologist Gustavo Westin, MD has joined its team of cancer experts in Lee County. Dr. Westin is providing care to patients at the FCS

Cape Coral Cancer Center , Cape Coral Cay West

and Fort Myers Colonial locations.

"FCS continues to expand its capabilities to provide world-class oncology care in fast-growing communities across the state, including southwest Florida, where increasing numbers of patients are entrusting their care to our dedicated team of cancer experts," said Nathan H. Walcker , FCS chief executive officer.

Dr. Westin received his medical degree from Universidad Federal do Rio de Janeiro in Brazil and completed internal medicine residency training at the University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, Florida, where he was named as chief resident. He was awarded a fellowship in oncology/hematology at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio N. Gordan, MD said, "Dr. Westin joins us with impressive credentials and a deep passion for ensuring that patients receive the most advanced treatments with the utmost compassion."



About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer)

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.* Recognized for our research, FCS is a recipient of the national Clinical Trials Participation Award presented by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FCS physicians, trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Celebrating its 40th year in 2024, FCS has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies genomic-based treatment and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

