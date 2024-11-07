(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2024 -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Medpace Holdings, ("Medpace" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MEDP ).

On October 21, 2024, Medpace reported its third quarter 2024 results, which cut its revenue guidance for the full year. During an investor call the next day, the Company described higher cancellations in the third quarter. The Company's net book-to-bill ratio was a low 1.00 for the third quarter, below analyst estimates and historically low compared to its past performance. Following this news, Medpace stock dropped.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or purchased Medpace securities, you can contact Peretz Bronstein or his client relations manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 332-239-2660 .

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys' fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

