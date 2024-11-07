Century Communities Announces November Grand Opening In Poulsbo, WA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New model home to be unveiled at Liberty Bay Vista, now selling from the high $700s

POULSBO, Wash., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS )-a top national homebuilder, leader in home sales, and featured on America's Most Trustworthy Companies and World's Most Trustworthy Companies by Newsweek-announced that it will host a model grand opening in early November at Liberty Bay Vista, the company's anticipated new community in Poulsbo, Washington.

Asher Plan Rendering | New Homes in Poulsbo, WA by Century Communities

Noah Plan Rendering | New Construction Homes in Poulsbo, WA by Century Communities

Continue Reading

The grand opening will take place on Saturday, November 9, and offer tours of the newly completed Asher model home. Now selling from the high $700s, Liberty Bay Vista features a lineup of beautifully designed single-family homes, with views of Liberty Bay on select lots, basements on select floor plans, exceptional included features like the builder's Century Home Connect® smart home package, and an ideal location near downtown Poulsbo.

Learn more and explore available homes at .

"This grand opening event is a perfect opportunity for homebuyers to explore what makes Liberty Bay Vista so special," said Mick Cermak, Division President. "With stunning floor plans, desirable features, and a prime location near local amenities and outdoor recreation, Liberty Bay Vista is an excellent place to call home."

MORE ABOUT LIBERTY BAY VISTA

Now selling from the high $700s





Two-story single-family homes

3 to 5 bedrooms, 2.5 to 3.5 bathrooms, 2-bay garages

2,219 to 3,392 square feet

Views of Liberty Bay on select lots

Basements on select floor plans

Quartz countertops, front and backyard landscaping, luxury vinyl plank flooring, large kitchen islands, elegantly designed primary suites with bathrooms and walk-in closets, gas fireplaces and more included

Community amenities include a playground, walking trails, park, basketball courts Conveniently located just a few minutes outside of downtown

Poulsbo and only 11 miles from the Bangor Trident Base

Location:

17504 Johnson Road NE

Poulsbo, WA 98370

425.275.5343

DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:

Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Washington

How it works:

Shop homes atCenturyCommunitiesClick "Buy Now" on any available homeFill out a quick Buy Online formElectronically submit an initial earnest money depositElectronically sign a purchase contract viaDocuSign®

Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024-consecutively awarded for a second year-and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED