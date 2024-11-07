Stolt-Nielsen Limited Board Declares Interim Dividend Of $1.25 Per Common Share
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Stolt-Nielsen Limited Board Declares Interim Dividend of $1.25 per Common Share
LONDON, November 7, 2024 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors approved an interim dividend payment of $1.25 per Common Share, payable on December 4, 2024 to shareholders of record as of November 22, 2024. The shares will trade ex-dividend on and after November 21, 2024.
For additional information please contact:
Jens F. Grüner-Hegge
Chief financial Officer
U.K. +44 (0) 20 7611 8985
...
Ellie Davison
Head of Corporate Communications
U.K. +44 (0) 20 7611 8926
...
About Stolt-Nielsen Limited
Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the 'Company') is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses – Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers – Stolt Sea Farm and various investments. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
