Stolt-Nielsen Limited Board Declares Interim Dividend of $1.25 per Common Share

LONDON, November 7, 2024 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors approved an interim dividend payment of $1.25 per Common Share, payable on December 4, 2024 to of record as of November 22, 2024. The shares will trade ex-dividend on and after November 21, 2024.

For additional information please contact:

Jens F. Grüner-Hegge

Chief Officer

U.K. +44 (0) 20 7611 8985

Ellie Davison

Head of Corporate Communications

U.K. +44 (0) 20 7611 8926

About Stolt-Nielsen Limited

Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the 'Company') is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses – Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers – Stolt Sea Farm and various investments. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI).





