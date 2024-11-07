19 Patient Care Honorees Recognized For Extraordinary Service

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The HealthCare Chaplaincy (HCCN) has named their 2024 Patient Care Honorees. Each will be recognized for their extraordinary service at the Wholeness of Life Gala today at the Knickerbocker Hotel. Every year, the Gala aims to advance the integration of spiritual care in care and honor amazing people."We at HealthCare Chaplaincy Network and the Spiritual Care Association recognize that our Patient Care Honorees are doing great and important work. They are conduits for caring and compassion,” said the Rev. Eric J. Hall, CEO of HCCN and Spiritual Care Association.HCCN put out the call for nominees and the response was overwhelming. The 19 honorees chosen represent British Columbia and all across the United States, from California to New York to Florida.All of the honorees exemplify the meaning of Caring for the Human Spirit. A complete list can be found at gala2024/Each year, HCCN hosts the Wholeness of Life Gala in order to sustain its ministry. The Gala represents the organization's single largest source of awareness-raising and revenue-raising, enabling HCCN to continue its mission to advance the integration of spiritual care in health care through clinical practice, research and education in order to improve patient experience and patient satisfaction, and to help people faced with illness and grief find comfort and meaning-whoever they are, whatever they believe, wherever they are.To donate, visit donate-now/

