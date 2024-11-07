Dr. Wayne Johnson Conveys Message Of Respect For 17Th Term Win By U.S. Congressman Sanford Bishop

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MACON, GA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Following the Election Day win by Rep. Sanford Bishop, Dr. Wayne Johnson connected by phone with Rep. Bishop and congratulated him on securing another two year term in office.During the conversation both men discussed the extreme importance of getting the Bill passed early-on during the next session of Congress.Rep. Bishop stated that now that the election was over he is firmly committed to working on a bi-partisanship basis for the benefit of all the citizens of Middle and Southwest Georgia. Dr. Johnson was strong in extending his complete willingness to work with Rep. Bishop, along with all other members of Congress in advancing betterment for all the people of Georgia.Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. is presently the longest serving U.S. Congressman from Georgia, having already served for 32 years. Rep. Bishop is a member of the Democrat party and resides in Columbus, Georgia.Dr. Wayne Johnson was born in Macon and has been a lifelong resident of Georgia. Johnson is a husband, father, grandfather, and U.S. Army veteran. He obtained his undergraduate and doctoral degrees from Mercer University and his master's in business from Emory University.Johnson is a respected former banker who has established businesses in Middle and Southwest Georgia, other parts of Georgia and internationally. He has enjoyed both cattle and tree farming and has worked for major corporations with ties to Middle and Southwest Georgia.

