Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute Physicians Advancing Breakthroughs In Cancer Immunotherapy

Studies Selected for Presentation at Global Gathering

FORT MYERS, Fla., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical research conducted with participation from

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC (FCS) continues to advance science and

breakthroughs in cancer immunotherapy, which uses the body's immune system to find, target and fight many forms of the disease. FCS physician investigators are co-authors of research results being presented this week at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting in Houston, the largest cancer immunotherapy conference of international leaders in the field.

FCS President & Managing Physician Lucio N. Gordan, MD said, "Our shared aim is to make immunotherapy a standard of care to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Each discovery achieved through our robust clinical trials research program is bringing us closer to that reality."

The following FCS physician investigators are co-authors of research results being presented during oral and/or poster abstract presentations:

FCS Director of Drug Development Manish Patel, MD :



Phase 1B/2,

multicenter dose escalation and expansion of muzstotug (ADG126, a masked anti-CTLA-4 SAFEbody®) in combination with Pembrolizumab in advanced/metastatic MSS CRC (abstract #744); Noted as a "Top 100"

Evaluation of

immunomodulatory effects of ifinatamab deruxtecan (I-DXd) in the IDeate-Pantumor01 phase 1/2 study in patients with advanced solid tumors (abstract #629)

A phase 1/2 clinical trial of anti-VISTA KVA12123 alone and in combination with Pembrolizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors (abstract #625)

Triple blockade of DNAM-1 axis with COM701 (anti-PVRIG) + COM902 (anti-TIGIT) + pembrolizumab shows preliminary antitumor activity in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer, interim results of a phase I trial (abstract #985) Peripheral Blood and Tumor Gene Expression as Biomarkers and Potential Predictors of Clinical Outcome with HST-1011, an Oral

CBL-B inhibitor (abstract #1310)

Director of Drug Development, Lake Nona DDU Cesar Perez, MD – the late-breaking abstract: Phase 1 study of XTX101, a tumor-activated, Fc-enhanced anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody, in combination with atezolizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors (abstract #1455)

Alexander Philipovskiy, MD, PhD – Abequolixron (RGX-104), a first-in-class oral immunotherapy targeting the liver-X receptor (LXR), in combination with docetaxel in recurrent advanced/metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) (abstract #657).

FCS Associate Director of Drug Development Judy Wang, MD :



CONSORTIUM-IO: A phase 1 study evaluating a combination of an 11-strain bacterial consortium (VE800) and Nivolumab in treatment of select refractory or metastatic cancers (abstract #607); Noted as a "Top 100" Pharmacodynamic activities of the anti-MICA/B monoclonal antibody CLN-619, evaluated as a monotherapy, support the proposed mechanisms of action and correlate with response (abstract #195)

"Immunotherapy clinical trials continue to play a large role in oncology drug development," notes Dr. Manish Patel. "In ongoing studies conducted at our three drug development units, we continue to uncover critical new information about the body's response to immunotherapy, which is improving effectiveness and offering new hope for cancer patients worldwide."

As one of the largest clinical research programs in the country, FCS provides access to more than 300 clinical trials at any given time within its 32 late-phase designated FCS clinics and three Drug Development Units, where research is conducted on new treatments when they are first developed, prior to FDA approval. In fact, the majority of new cancer drugs approved for use in the U.S. have been studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.

Learn more about clinical trials and advance research conducted a FCS here: .

About Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute, LLC: (FLCancer )

Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute (FCS) offers patients access to more clinical trials than any private oncology practice in Florida. The majority of new cancer drugs recently approved for use in the U.S. were studied in clinical trials with FCS participation.* Recognized for our research, FCS is a recipient of the national Clinical Trials Participation Award presented by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). FCS physicians, trained in prestigious medical schools and research institutes, are consistently ranked nationally as Top Doctors by U.S. News & World Report.

Celebrating its 40th year in 2024, FCS has built a national reputation for excellence that is reflected in exceptional and compassionate patient care, driven by innovative clinical research, cutting-edge technologies and advanced treatments, including targeted therapies genomic-based treatment and immunotherapy. Our highest values are embodied by our outstanding team of highly trained and dedicated physicians, clinicians and staff.

*Prior to approval

SOURCE Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute

