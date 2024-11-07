Peace Medical Acquired By Experienced Healthcare Professional, Ensuring Continuity And Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Deal Facilitated by Viking Mergers & Acquisitions



FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peace Medical, a respected healthcare practice in Oakland Park, Florida, has been successfully acquired by an experienced healthcare professional and established entrepreneur. Viking M&A's Christian Aunspaugh, Robert Lugo, and Max Roix facilitated this transaction.

Peace Medical has been acquired by an Experienced Healthcare Professional.

Continue Reading

Practice founder Dr. James Milne shared, "The buyer shares our values and vision for community-based healthcare, making them the ideal partner to take Peace Medical into the future." With this confidence, Dr. Milne can retire knowing his legacy and patient care will continue seamlessly under the new ownership.

The buyer, an accomplished healthcare professional with an existing general health practice, recognized the potential to expand his reach and enhance his services by acquiring Peace Medical.

"Peace Medical has been a vital part of the Oakland Park community, and we're honored to carry its legacy forward," said the new owner. "Our commitment is to uphold the high standards set by Dr. Milne and his team while continuing to improve and expand the services available to patients."

For over 25 years, Peace Medical has provided essential healthcare services with a deep commitment to patient care. Dr. Milne, who built and operated the practice from its inception, sought to balance his personal and professional life while ensuring his patients continue to receive the care they deserve. Viking helped Dr. Milne identify a qualified successor whose values and vision align with his mission of community-based healthcare.

The transaction, completed at full asking price, reflects the strong demand for healthcare practices with a solid reputation and community impact. Viking played a pivotal role in structuring the terms to meet both parties' goals, ensuring a smooth transition and successful outcome for all involved. Viking will continue to work alongside the Peace Medical team and looks forward to watching its continued legacy of exceptional patient care and community support.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions

Viking provides M&A services to small and middle-market business owners. In business since 1996, Viking is one of the largest business brokers in the southeast US. The firm has successfully sold over 850 businesses with an 85% close rate, at an average of 96% of the listing price. Visit

to request a free confidential business valuation or to get more information.

SOURCE Viking Mergers & Acquisitions

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED