UPCX Announces November Airdrop For Staking, Advancing Financial Democratization

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPCX, an open-source payment system based on efficient optimization blockchain technology, has launched its native token $UPC on several renowned exchanges including MEXC, Bitget, Gate.io, and Websea. To promote democratization and expand user participation in its ecosystem, UPCX is hosting a $UPC token staking event in November 2024.







The staking event runs from November 5th to November 30th, 2024. During this period, all participants have the opportunity to stake $UPC tokens and compete for a prize pool totaling 8,000 USDT. UPCX invites global users to join this event and share in the future benefits of blockchain finance.

Participate in the Staking Airdrop

To participate, users must stake their $UPC tokens on the official UPCX staking platform, which offers flexible staking periods of 30, 90, or 180 days to maximize returns. After staking, participants need to submit proof via a specified link to receive airdrop rewards.

official staking platform: the form:

Reward Details

Airdrop Rewards:

- Pool 1: 800 UPC for users staking between 25 and 50 UPC

- Pool 2: 1,000 UPC for users staking more than 50 UPC

Extra Airdrop Rewards:

- 100 UPC Pool: Available for staking at least 25 UPC for 90 days

- 150 UPC Pool: Available for staking at least 25 UPC for 180 days

- Lucky Draw:Any amount staked qualifies for a lucky draw with 20 winners sharing a 200 UPC pool

Additional Benefits

To further enhance the benefits for users, UPCX is offering to refund gas fees in UPC for all staking participants. This initiative is designed to lower the entry barrier for smaller investors and encourage wider participation in the staking process.

More about UPCX:

UPCX is a blockchain-based open-source payment platform that aims to provide secure, transparent, and compliant financial services to global users. It supports fast payments, smart contracts, cross-asset transactions, user-issued assets (UIA), non-fungible tokens (NFA), and stablecoins. Moreover, it offers a decentralized exchange (DEX), APIs, and SDKs, allows customized payment solutions, and integrates POS applications and hardware wallets for enhanced security, building a one-stop financial ecosystem.

