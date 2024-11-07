Verkada Introduces Reimagined Alarms Solution, Next-Generation Dome Cameras And Expanded AI Search Capabilities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MATEO, Calif., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada, the leader in cloud-based physical security, today announced a reimagined Alarm solution that, unlike traditional systems, provides more informed alarm response, minimizes false alarms, and gives administrators more visibility and control across their sites.

In addition to a new suite of hardware that Verkada redesigned from the ground up, Verkada's new Alarms solution comes with a new software experience that will empower large and distributed organizations to easily set arming and disarming schedules; more simply manage key codes and enable disarming with credentials like cards, fobs, phones, or Apple Watches; and trigger alarms with Verkada cameras, which can screen out many false alarms with AI-based person detection.

"Since we launched our first Alarms product three years ago, we've learned about many of the headaches that exist with traditional alarm systems," said Brandon Davito, Senior Vice President of Product and Operations at Verkada. "Our reimagined Alarm solution hits these pain points directly with intelligent software features that make the product easier to use than ever, as well as a new hardware architecture that makes it easy for organizations to repurpose existing sensors and wiring and, importantly, makes it cost-effective to get the benefits of Verkada's platform."

Verkada also announced a range of additional product and platform updates, including:

Next generation indoor and outdoor 4K Dome cameras.

Like Verkada's other camera models in this new generation , the CD63 and CD63-E deliver impeccable image quality in a variety of conditions, along with a streamlined and intuitive installation process.

Reverse image analysis to search through video security footage. Now, in addition to using freeform text with AI-powered search, customers can upload a photo of a person, vehicle, or object to Verkada's Command platform to obtain relevant search results.

Features to streamline and customize Access Control

workflows.

Verkada is adding new role permissions for increased configurability, the ability to more efficiently manage deployments by enabling cross-site access levels, as well as an improved interface to manage door schedule exceptions.

Enhanced functionality across the Verkada platform,

from the addition of Heat Index readings to Air Quality Sensors and a complete redesign of the sensor interface in Command to adding Verkada Intercom functionality within the Verkada Command mobile app.

Verkada customers can access new software features and functionalities on November 14. Hardware availability varies by device.

About Verkada

Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's six product lines - video security cameras , access control , environmental sensors , alarms , workplace , and intercoms - provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, secure cloud-based software platform. Over 28,000 organizations across 85 countries worldwide trust Verkada as their physical security layer for easier management, intelligent control, and scalable deployments. For more information, please visit .

