(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation - The global satellite communication market in defense sector

size is estimated to grow by USD 3.7 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

9.3%

during the forecast period. Increased seaborne security threats

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

use of AI in satellite communication for earth-based observation.

However,

high cost of satellite hardware and components poses a challenge market players include Airbus SE, Cobham Ltd., EchoStar Corp., Elbit Systems Ltd., Eutelsat S.A., General Dynamics Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Indra Sistemas SA, Inmarsat Global Ltd., KVH Industries Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., NSIL Corp. Ltd., ORBCOMM Inc., RTX Corp., Thales Group, Thuraya Telecommunications Co., and Viasat Inc.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Satellite Communication Market In Defense Sector 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Satellite Communication Market In Defense Sector Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.3% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 3659.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.3 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and India Key companies profiled Airbus SE, Cobham Ltd., EchoStar Corp., Elbit Systems Ltd., Eutelsat S.A., General Dynamics Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Indra Sistemas SA, Inmarsat Global Ltd., KVH Industries Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., NSIL Corp. Ltd., ORBCOMM Inc., RTX Corp., Thales Group, Thuraya Telecommunications Co., and Viasat Inc.

Satellite communication (SATCOM) in the defense sector is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for real-time data transmission, video streaming, and IoT connectivity. Frequency bands such as X, C, and Ku are commonly used in military applications. Multi-orbit communication, including Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and Geostationary Orbit (GEO), is trending, with satellite constellations like Starlink and OneWeb leading the way. ISR, RPAS, and UAVs rely on SATCOM for connectivity, enabling real-time data tracking and analysis. AI and machine-to-machine communication are also transforming defense, with applications in autonomous technology and cybersecurity. Satellite infrastructure provides remote connectivity for digital transformation in defense forces. Commercial SATCOM equipment is used for maritime and airborne applications, while smart city initiatives and telecommunications benefit from satellite technology. Navigation services, weather tracking, and cybersecurity concerns are ongoing challenges. Satellite manufacturing, space technology, and space programs continue to innovate, with nanosatellites and microsatellites playing a growing role.



In the defense sector, the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in satellite communication is becoming increasingly valuable. Machine learning and analysis algorithms innovations enable AI to extract useful information from satellite-transmitted data. With a single satellite sending over a terabyte of earth imagery daily, human analysts find it challenging to process this vast amount of data. AI-based software applications simplify the process by gaining insights from the raw data, thereby driving their adoption in the defense sector. This trend is expected to continue as AI technology advances and becomes more sophisticated.



Request Sample

of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

.



Satellite communication (SATCOM) plays a crucial role in the defense sector, enabling real-time data transmission for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions. SATCOM supports voice communications, high-speed internet, navigation, and video streaming for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and remote connectivity for military forces. The defense industry faces challenges in managing frequency bands and satcom spectrum for connectivity solutions, including multi-orbit communication and satellite constellations. The integration of IoT, AI, and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) requires broadband internet access and machine-to-machine communication for asset tracking and environmental monitoring. Satellite infrastructure is essential for digital transformation, particularly in areas with limited terrestrial network coverage. Defense forces rely on satellite communication for direct-to-home (DTH) broadcasting, navigation services, and weather tracking. Cybersecurity concerns and the increasing use of autonomous technology necessitate satellite infrastructure and secure antenna systems. Satellite manufacturing, space technology, and space programs are essential for producing advanced communications satellites, including CubeSats, nanosatellites, and microsatellites. The defense sector's satellite communication needs continue to evolve, driven by the demands of modern warfare and digital transformation.

.



Satellite communication in the defense sector faces unique challenges due to the extreme conditions of space and stringent security and certification requirements. The cost of developing and manufacturing satellites has increased significantly due to the use of advanced materials and technologies. Transponders, a crucial component of satellites, require substantial maintenance costs, amounting to hundreds of thousands of dollars annually. Additionally, the minimum cost of bandwidth per MHz is approximately USD3,500 per month. These factors contribute to the high expenses associated with satellite communication in the defense sector. Despite these challenges, the benefits of secure and reliable satellite communication for military applications make it an essential investment for defense organizations.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends-

Get your access now!

This satellite communication market in defense sector report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Surveillance and tracking

1.2 Remote sensing

1.3 Disaster recovery 1.4 Others



2.1 North America

2.2 Europe

2.3 APAC

2.4 South America 2.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Surveillance and tracking-

Satellite communication plays a crucial role in the defense sector by providing essential data regarding territorial boundaries and enhancing security. Defense satellites can transmit information from enemy territories, identify suspicious locations, and guide military personnel during active missions. They also ensure the safety of military personnel and provide extra security coverage for leaders and high-ranking officials. Countries like India, the US, and Israel have launched defense satellites, such as NROL-44 by the US National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), to obtain surveillance data and monitor field operatives in challenging terrains. These satellites contribute significantly to the growth of the surveillance and tracking segment in the satellite communication market within the forecast period.

Download a Sample

of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Satellite Communication, a vital component of the defense sector, enables data transmission and voice communications over long distances. It provides high-speed internet, navigation, remote sensing, and weather tracking capabilities, making it essential for military operations. The technology utilizes electromagnetic waves transmitted through frequency bands, including Satcom Spectrum, to deliver connectivity solutions. Multi-orbit communication through various orbits, such as Geostationary Orbit (GEO) and Low Earth Orbit (LEO), supports various applications, including video streaming, IoT connectivity, and machine-to-machine communication. Small satellite constellations are increasingly popular due to their cost-effectiveness and flexibility. Earth Observation Systems and Weather Satellites are crucial applications in defense, providing real-time intelligence and monitoring capabilities. Satellites and spacecraft in various orbits around Earth facilitate these services, revolutionizing defense communications.

Satellite communication (SATCOM) plays a crucial role in the defense sector, providing secure and reliable connectivity for various applications. SATCOM enables real-time data transmission for Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, Remote Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) or Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), and other defense operations. Frequency bands such as S-band, X-band, and Ka-band are commonly used for defense SATCOM, with multi-orbit communication including Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and Geostationary Orbit (GEO) providing coverage for different regions and applications. SATCOM supports various defense initiatives, including video streaming for situational awareness, IoT connectivity for asset tracking and environmental monitoring, and machine-to-machine communication for autonomous technology. Satellite constellations, including small satellite constellations like CubeSats and nanosatellites, offer cost-effective solutions for real-time data tracking and broadband internet access. SATCOM infrastructure includes antennas, navigation services, and satellite manufacturing for space technology and space programs. Defense forces rely on SATCOM for communication networks, airborne and maritime equipment, and smart city initiatives. However, cybersecurity concerns are a significant challenge for SATCOM in the defense sector, requiring advanced encryption and security measures. SATCOM applications in the defense sector include voice communications, high-speed internet, navigation, remote sensing, weather tracking, and spectrum allocation. SATCOM supports various defense missions, from military and defense operations to media and broadcasting, such as Direct-to-Home (DTH) broadcasting and airtime services. SATCOM infrastructure and technology continue to evolve, enabling new applications and enhancing defense capabilities.

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Application



Surveillance And Tracking



Remote Sensing



Disaster Recovery

Others

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



South America Middle East And Africa



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED