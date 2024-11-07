Winthrop Wealth Recognized Among Highest-Scoring Businesses On Inc.'S Annual List Of Best Workplaces For 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Winthrop Wealth Recognized Among Best Workplaces in Services Sector

BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Winthrop Wealth stands out as a leader among the best workplaces in the financial services sector, earning a spot on Inc.'s prestigious list for 2024. This recognition highlights Winthrop Wealth's dedication to creating a supportive and engaging work environment, regardless of operating in physical or virtual settings.

Inc. has handpicked 543 honorees this year, after a thorough evaluation process, including an employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace. This survey assessed various aspects such as management effectiveness, growth initiatives, perks, and overall company culture, recognizing Winthrop Wealth for its exceptional commitment to its workforce.

Max Winthrop, of Winthrop Wealth stated, "We are honored to be recognized by Inc. for fostering a truly exceptional workplace culture. This achievement underscores our unwavering dedication to prioritizing our employees' well-being and professional growth, setting the foundation for a thriving organizational culture."

Inc.'s selection process for the Best Workplaces program is meticulous, combining hard metrics, data analysis, and qualitative assessments to identify companies that have truly stood out in championing exceptional workplace environments. Inc. editor-in-chief Mike Hofman remarked, "We are proud of the highly selective nature of the Inc. Best Workplaces program, which annually celebrates companies that have nurtured remarkable and impactful cultures."

About Winthrop Wealth:

Winthrop Wealth's approach to workplace culture focuses on empowering employees through comprehensive benefits, including competitive compensation, wellness programs, professional development opportunities, and flexible work arrangements. The firm emphasizes work-life balance, wellness initiatives, and a commitment to diversity and inclusivity to ensure all team members feel valued and empowered.

About Inc. Media:

Inc. Media, is a respected business-media brand, serves as a valuable resource for entrepreneurs, offering tools, community support and the prestigious Inc. 5000 list.

About Quantum Workplace:

Quantum Workplaceis an HR technology company specializing in employee engagement solutions, including surveys, action-planning tools, feedback mechanisms, performance evaluations, and leadership assessments.

For more information about Winthrop Wealth's recognition by Inc. as one of the Best Workplaces for 2024, visit

Winthrop Wealth was awarded a listing on Inc. Media's Best Workplaces for 2024 in Financial Services category on 6/11/2024, based on current employee surveys submitted to and evaluated by Quantum Workplace. Winthrop Wealth paid a $395 application fee to participate in this process.

SOURCE Winthrop Wealth

