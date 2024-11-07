Meow By Yanxuan Design Center Wins Bronze In A' Packaging Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

meow

Innovative logistics box transforms into functional cat house, showcasing sustainable design and pet-friendly approach

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized competition in the field of packaging design, has announced Yanxuan Design Center as a Bronze winner for their innovative work titled "Meow". This multi-functional logistics box has been recognized for its outstanding design in the Packaging Design category, highlighting the significance of the award within the packaging industry.Meow's innovative design not only serves the practical needs of packaging and transportation but also addresses the growing demand for environmentally conscious and pet-friendly solutions. By transforming a logistics box into a functional cat house, Yanxuan Design Center demonstrates the relevance of their design to current trends and the potential benefits it offers to users, the industry, and other stakeholders.The award-winning design stands out for its clever die-cut structure and cat-inspired appearance, allowing for easy folding into a sturdy and adorable cat house. The smooth folding process, maximized space utilization, and sturdy structure showcase the design's functionality and user-friendliness. The exterior design, inspired by cat attributes such as ears and paws, adds an element of aesthetic appeal and enhances the overall user experience.Winning the Bronze A' Packaging Design Award serves as a motivation for Yanxuan Design Center to continue pushing the boundaries of packaging design. This recognition may inspire future projects that prioritize sustainability, multi-functionality, and user-centric approaches, fostering further innovation within the brand and potentially influencing industry standards.Meow was designed by the talented team at Yanxuan Design Center, including Zhang Xiumin, Quan Xinyi, Li Shuqin, and Yang Wenhao, who collaborated to bring this innovative concept to life.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning design at:About Yanxuan Design CenterYanxuan Design Center is the design team of NetEase Yanxuan, a lifestyle brand favored by China's new middle class. The team covers research and design across various categories, focusing on cultural research and innovative design to create differentiated, people-oriented products and brand strategies. With a strong emphasis on the power of design, Yanxuan Design Center aims to create value through their creative solutions.About Netease Yanxuan Trading Co. LtdNetEase Yanxuan, launched in April 2016, is a lifestyle brand under NetEase that caters to the new middle class in China. The brand covers eight main categories, including home life, clothing and shoes, food and beverages, personal care and cleaning, mother and baby, sports and outdoors, digital appliances, and Yanxuan Global, offering a wide range of products designed to enhance the quality of life for its customers.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winning designs are acknowledged for their potential to positively influence industry standards and enhance people's lives through their innovative use of materials, technology, and thoughtful development. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving projects receive this prestigious recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that attracts a diverse range of participants, including innovative packaging designers, forward-thinking agencies, leading manufacturers, and influential brands. By participating, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the packaging industry. The A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design. By recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements, the awards aim to inspire and promote superior products and projects that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

