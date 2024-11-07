'BEYOND 80' An Autobiography Of Dr. John Ayoola Akinyemi

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ONLY can happen in America

The author now 82 years old, hails from Nigeria, West Africa, and tells a compelling lifetime story of what America means to him: A Land of Opportunities.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a remarkable story that embodies the American dream, a humble twenty-two-year-old immigrant has transformed his life through education and dedication. Arriving in the United States with aspirations of higher learning, he earned four degrees from some of the nation's most prestigious universities, including Predominantly Black University (PBU), Howard University in Washington, D.C., and the esteemed Johns Hopkins University's Bloomberg School of Hygiene and Public Health in Baltimore, Maryland.After completing his education, he embarked on a distinguished career as a civilian in the U.S. Military, serving for over twenty-five years. His dedication and commitment not only impacted his life but also the lives of many in the service.Throughout his journey, he was supported by his beloved wife, the late Agnes Ndungwa Akinyemi (nee Muthiani), with whom he shared nearly fifty years of marriage. Together, they raised two adult children: a daughter, Adedoyin Akinyemi, who is married to Randy Skipper, and a son, Olutobi Akinyemi. The family continues to thrive, with four grandchildren-Randy Skipper, Maleek Skipper, Isaiah Olutobi Akinyemi, and Joshua Demetrius Skipper-who carry on the legacy of their devoted grandparents.This inspiring tale of perseverance and accomplishment serves as a testament to the opportunities that America provides, proving that determination and education can lead to a fulfilling life.His latest book is out on major online platforms like Amazon , Barnes & Noble , and many more .To check more of Dr. John Ayoola Akinyemi's book and about him, you may click the link to his website page:

