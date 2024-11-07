Qatar Selected To Host 95Th INTERPOL General Assembly In 2027

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

London: The State of Qatar has gained the confidence of the members of the International Criminal Organization (INTERPOL) and was selected to host the 95th General Assembly meetings to be held in 2027.

The General Assembly approved, among its resolutions issued during the current session, that Doha will be the host city for the 95th session, due to the international community's confidence in the distinguished role of the State of Qatar and its ability to organize important international events professionally.

The Ministry of Interior said in a statement that this decision reflects the State of Qatar's firm commitment to enhancing international security cooperation among INTERPOL member states, and its pivotal role in enhancing security and stability at the regional and international levels.

It noted that this step is a continuation of the successes of the Qatari delegation headed by the Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior for Security Affairs HE Sheikh Nayef bin Faleh bin Saud Al Thani, participating in the meetings of the 92nd session of the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) in Glasgow, United Kingdom.