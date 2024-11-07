MPE Partners Announces Key New Hire

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CLEVELAND and BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MPE Partners ("MPE" or "Morgenthaler Private Equity"), a Cleveland- and Boston-based private equity firm is pleased to announce that Joshua Liebow joined the firm as a Principal in our Boston office on November 1, 2024. In his new role, Josh will join the board of directors for existing MPE portfolio companies and work as an integral deal team member on new opportunities.

Josh joins MPE after more than 20 years at Manulife Investment Management (and its predecessor entity Hancock Capital Management), serving as Co-Head of the Junior Credit Platform since 2021. While at Manulife, Josh was primarily focused on leading junior capital financings and equity co-investments in middle market companies across many of the same sectors as MPE. Josh has worked closely with the MPE team for over a decade evaluating numerous transaction opportunities, including leading mezzanine financings and equity co-investments in MPE portfolio companies, dlhBOWLES, 80/20, and Mid-States Bolt & Screw. He holds a B.S. in Finance from Babson College.

MPE Partner, Matt Yohe said, "We are excited to welcome Josh to the MPE team. We have partnered with Josh on several MPE portfolio investments over the years and have been impressed with his investment judgment, breadth of deal experience, and ability to build rapport with management teams."

MPE Partner, Peter Taft added, "We look forward to working with Josh as a senior investment professional at the firm. We are confident that Josh's skills, leadership experience, and extensive network will help him make an immediate and positive impact and will further strengthen our team and its capabilities."

About MPE Partners

MPE Partners ("MPE" or "Morgenthaler Private Equity") seeks to be the preferred partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Based in Cleveland, OH, and Boston, MA, MPE invests in profitable, lower middle market companies with EBITDA between $8 million and $40 million. MPE has two primary target investment areas: high-value manufacturing and commercial & industrial services. For more information, please visit

