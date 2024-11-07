Indivior Responds To Publication Of A Letter By Oaktree Capital Management To The Board Of Indivior

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indivior PLC (NASDAQ / LSE: INDV) the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Indivior plc ("Indivior" or the "Company") notes the publication today of a letter from Oaktree Capital Management LP ("Oaktree") to the Board of Indivior.

The Board has engaged actively with Oaktree in recent weeks on these topics, and remains open-minded about all proposals to enhance value creation. The Board is focused on acting in the best interests of all as we continue to execute on our strategy.

Indivior looks forward to

further engagement with Oaktree and other shareholders.



About Indivior

Indivior is a global pharmaceutical company working to help change patients' lives by developing medicines to treat substance use disorders (SUD). Our vision is that all patients around the world will have access to evidence-based treatment for the chronic conditions and co-occurring disorders of SUD. Indivior is dedicated to transforming SUD from a global human crisis to a recognized and treated chronic disease. Building on its global portfolio of OUD treatments, Indivior has a pipeline of product candidates designed to expand on its heritage in this category. Headquartered in the United States in Richmond, VA, Indivior employs over 1,000 individuals globally and its portfolio of products is available in over 30 countries worldwide. Visit to learn more. Connect with Indivior on LinkedIn by visiting .

