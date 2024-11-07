Swords To Plowshares Celebrates 50 Years As The Bay Area’S Leading Non-Profit Veteran Services Agency

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leaders, supporters and veterans will gather for the Annual Veterans Day Celebration and pay tribute to the organization's tireless advocacy.

San Francisco, CA, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For 50 years, Bay Area-based Swords to Plowshares has supported veterans on their path to stability, dignity, and healing. On Thursday, November 7, the organization will celebrate those five decades of service and advocacy in the Green Room of the San Francisco War Memorial Veterans Building by reflecting on its service and honoring its community of veterans.

"The Vietnam veterans' movement was powerful and integral to defining Swords to Plowshares when it began 50 years ago," said Vietnam veteran Paul Cox, who has served as a member of the Swords to Plowshares Board of Directos for more than 20 years. "That generation of veterans suffered, and then transformed into the advocates who paved the way for Swords and so many other top-notch organizations. Today, we continue to build on the legacy of those individuals to make sure fellow veterans have the resources and support they need hwen they return to their communities."

Celebrating 50 years of history for the organization is almost synonymous with the night's honoree, Michael Blecker, who led Swords to Plowshares for 42 years, prior to stepping into a new advisory role as executive director emeritus.



“We have a tremendous amount to celebrate and reflect upon as a community,” said Tramecia Garner, Swords to Plowshares' new executive director.“Under Michael's leadership, our organization has grown into a nationally recognized nonprofit, leading efforts to support veterans who are low-income and unhoused in the San Francisco Bay Area. I am inspired by his passion and fierce dedication and will make sure the 3000 veterans we serve each year continue to receive the respect and support they have earned as we charge ahead.”



“Since its founding, Swords has been focused on helping stabilize veterans through community,” said Blecker.“The organization has grown so much over the past 50 years and expanded its services in profound ways. We continue to meet the needs of veterans across generations because of our philosophy to always prioritize veterans' voices. Swords could not have reached this milestone without the veterans in our services who have pushed our work forward."



In addition to remarks from Blecker and Garner, the event will feature live music by Country Joe McDonald whose anti-war music helped fuel a revolution. It will be hosted by emcee, Elena Kim, who is also Swords' chief operating officer and a proud Army veteran, and attendees will include leadership from the California Department of Veterans Affairs (CalVet), including Secretary Lindsey Sin and Undersecretary Keith Boylan.



The event is made possible by the generous sponsorship of Bay Area supporters, including: the Keker Family Foundation, Salesforce, and Wells Fargo as well as Michael Blecker, Bill and Trudy Drypolcher, Kay Kimpton Walker and Sandy Walker, and Michael Thiel and Marcie Vu.

Christopher Adame, vice president of community relations at Wells Fargo and member of the Swords to Plowshares Board of Directors, added“As a former client of Swords' services, I hope to ensure other veterans continue to have the access to resources my family and I had as I transitioned back to civilian life. Wells Fargo is committed to investing in our local community and ensuring future generations of veterans have the resources and support they need when they return to their communities.”

Swords to Plowshares 50th Anniversary Celebration

Thursday, November 7th, 2024

6:00PM to 10:00PM

The Green Room at the War Memorial Building

401 Van Ness Ave

San Francisco, CA 94102



About Swords to Plowshares

Swords to Plowshares is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting underserved veterans through comprehensive services including housing, legal assistance, employment, and mental health care. Founded in 1974, Swords to Plowshares operates in the San Francisco Bay Area and has become a national model for veteran services. Learn more about the work of Swords to Plowshares by visiting .

