Follett Announces Partnership With Mirada Capital To Enhance Custom Merchandise Offerings On Campuses Nationwide

Follett Higher Education, North America's largest campus retailer, today announced a strategic partnership with Texas-based Mirada Capital Group to assume operations of Advanced-Online, an on-demand products business serving higher education and corporate clients under the Follett On Demand brand.

"With Mirada Capital as our partner for on-demand products, we are confident that we'll be able to serve even more customers with one-of-a-kind merchandise and gifts,"

said Emmanuel Kolady, CEO of Follett Higher Education .

"This partnership empowers us to meet the growing demand for customizable, branded merchandise, ensuring our campus partners have access to top-tier products, delivered exactly when they need them."

The transition allows Follett to focus on its core collegiate retail business, while Advanced-Online, under Mirada Capital's leadership, is positioned for accelerated growth. With local leadership and targeted investment, the company will enhance its technology and better serve both Follett's campus partners and Advanced-Online's corporate clients, expanding its on-demand offerings with greater efficiency and innovation. Follett will maintain an equity stake in the business and continue its partnership with Advanced-Online for on-demand products, custom decoration, licensing, and other merchandising needs.

"At Mirada Capital, we believe in the power of partnership to drive sustainable growth,"

said Jimmy Mathews, Founder of Mirada Capital Group .

"We are excited to work closely with Follett to support its campus partners with best-in-class on-demand products."

Brian Schellbach, Vice President of Sales and Product Management at Advanced-Online, will continue to lead the Advanced-Online team, ensuring a seamless transition for both employees and customers.

About Follett Higher Education

Follett Higher Education is dedicated to supporting the academic journey by providing innovative and comprehensive solutions for campus retail, course materials, and more. Serving over 1,000 college and university partners, Follett is committed to student success and creating meaningful retail experiences that drive campus pride and engagement.

About Mirada Capital Group

Mirada Capital Group is a Texas-based family office focused on private equity investments in the lower middle market. With significant experience in manufacturing, retail, and technology transformations, Mirada Capital is dedicated to long-term value creation, scalability, and responsible leadership.

