(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hacienda Tres Ríos Will Reopen on November 22, 2024

Sunset World Group Announces Hacienda Tres Ríos Will Reopen on November 22, 2024

- Ernesto VargasPLAYA DEL CARMEN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sunset World Group Announces Hacienda Tres Ríos Will Reopen on November 22, 2024After having completed the most significant stage of its total renovation, Hacienda Tres Ríos, from Sunset World Group, will reopen its doors with a soft opening on November 22 of this year. From that date until March 1, 2025, the hotel will continue to operate under the name Hacienda Tres Ríos. During this period, members and guests will be able to enjoy the remodeled and new facilities, as well as the quality and service that has always characterized the group's hotels.Among the new facilities and amenities that will be available starting November 22, there will be the new spa cabin area, the lobby with lobby bar, a sports bar, the kids club and the café, as well as restaurants with Mexican, Italian, Asian, grill and buffet cuisine that, in addition to improved facilities, will have new dishes. The pools will have renovated mosaics and new equipment (machine rooms), and the bridges that connect the pool area with the lobby and La Herencia will already be renovated.Sunset World Group also announced that on March 19, 2025, the hotel will open its doors with the inauguration of two new buildings that will add 85 rooms and an exclusive area for adults, two additional pools, a rooftop, a world-class two-story gym, a spa of more than 10,800 sq. ft., as well as new restaurants and lounge areas. From this date, the hotel's name will change to Kimpton Tres Ríos, which will allow the group to continue offering unforgettable experiences, now with the service, international standards and recognized prestige of Kimpton brand.Sunset World Group is a Mexican family business founded by some of the pioneers of Cancun who helped turn it into the most sought-after tourist destination worldwide. Sunset World Group has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry and a sincere passion for environmental conservation, which is why it implemented an Energy Efficiency Program by substituting supply technologies in its six hotels in Cancun and The Riviera Maya. In addition, all Sunset World hotels are supplied with clean and renewable energy produced at Mexican wind farms and geothermal plants, which has considerably reduced the company's carbon footprint. The activity and gastronomy programs in all six hotels are updated and expanded constantly for the enjoyment of all family members, since Sunset World Group always focuses on providing the best vacation experiences for its members and guests.

Lucy Chale Haas

Sunset World Resorts & Vacations Experiences

+52 998 318 6405

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.