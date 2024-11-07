Empowerment Network Hosts Cradle To Career North Omaha Education Summit To Transform Student Success Across Omaha

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Cradle to Career North Omaha Education Summit brings together teachers, students and community leaders to talk about the state of education in Omaha.

- Willie Barney, CEO of the Empowerment Network

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Empowerment is set to host the highly anticipated Cradle to Career North Omaha Education Summit , bringing together educators, parents, community leaders, and youth advocates for a day of transformative discussions on building a path to success for Omaha's youth. Held on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 8:45-11:30 a.m. CST, at the Swanson Conference Center, the Summit invites key stakeholders across sectors to collaborate on driving long-term, sustainable improvements in academic outcomes for Omaha's students.

According to Omaha Public Schools data, the overall graduation rate for the 2023-2024 school year was 70.4 percent. That is a 12 percent decrease from the graduation rate just ten years ago for the 2013-2014 school year. Designed to empower and inform, the Cradle to Career Education Summit brings together parents, students, community partners and educators to engage in meaningful discussions with the Omaha Public School district and Cradle to Career Partners. Attendees and speakers will discuss important topics like juvenile justice reform, share stories of success, and engage in thought-provoking interviews and discussions.

"This summit is about ensuring every young person in Omaha has the tools and support they need to succeed from their earliest years through adulthood," said Willie Barney, CEO, Empowerment Network. "Our community has the power to make a difference by working together, breaking down barriers, and creating an educational environment that keeps our students safe and thriving."

In alignment with the Empowerment Network's goal of fostering collaboration to promote student success, the summit will highlight key programs, resources, and tools to equip educators and families to support their students effectively. Sessions will cover topics like literacy, mental health, career pathways, and the importance of family engagement in education.

"We believe in a collaborative approach to education that connects the resources of our entire community,” said Jonathan Chapman, vice president of community collaboratives, Empowerment Network.“When we invest in our youth, we're investing in Omaha's future. This summit is an opportunity to create actionable strategies and to empower our young people to reach their fullest potential."

Supported by the My Brother's Keeper Alliance (MBK Alliance), a program of the Obama Foundation, the Empowerment Network continues its mission to empower African American communities by increasing educational and career opportunities while creating safer environments for all residents. The Cradle to Career North Omaha Education Summit creates an opportunity for the Omaha community to connect and talk about what is best for students in that area and foster a healthy learning environment that promotes personal and educational growth.

To register or learn more about the Summit, visit .

###

About the Empowerment Network

The Empowerment Network is a nonprofit organization committed to advancing economic, social and civic progress within Omaha's African American community, North Omaha and the region. Through collaborative efforts and innovative initiatives, the Empowerment Network strives to create opportunities for empowerment and transformation in every zip code and neighborhood in the City of Omaha and other national communities.

Vicki Quaites-Ferris

The Empowerment Network

+1 402-502-5153

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.