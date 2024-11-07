Health Business Group Advises TT Capital Partners On Investment In Collaborating Docs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Healthcare strategy consulting

Innovative company matches nurse practitioners and supervising physicians

- Ryan Engle, TTCP Partner

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Health Business Group , a leading healthcare strategy consulting and M&A advisory firm, is pleased to announce its role in providing commercial due diligence for TT Capital Partners ' (TTCP) recent majority investment in Collaborating Docs , an innovative service that connects nurse practitioners with supervising physicians.

Collaborating Docs addresses a critical need in the healthcare sector by facilitating high-quality collaborations between nurse practitioners (NPs) and supervising physicians, a requirement for NPs to practice independently in 33 states. The company has built a robust network of 2,000 physicians and has successfully matched over 5,000 NPs and physician assistants with supervising physicians nationwide.

In this engagement, Health Business Group conducted a comprehensive assessment of Collaborating Docs' market potential, competitive positioning, and growth opportunities. The firm's primary data gathering and in-depth analysis provided TTCP with crucial insights to inform their investment decision.

“Collaborating Docs is uniquely positioned to meet the increasing demand for advanced practice providers,” said TTCP Partner Ryan Engle.“Health Business Group helped validate our conviction about the investment and opportunities for continued growth.”

"We are honored to have supported TT Capital Partners in this significant transaction," said David E. Williams, President of Health Business Group. "Our evaluation underscored Collaborating Docs' differentiation in enhancing healthcare access and compliance, and identified exciting avenues for future expansion."

As a trusted advisor in the healthcare and life sciences sectors, Health Business Group is dedicated to guiding private equity and healthcare companies toward sustainable growth and success.

About Health Business Group

Health Business Group is a boutique healthcare and life sciences consulting firm, which helps clients in life sciences, technology-enabled healthcare services, and private equity develop and execute innovative business strategies. Founded in 2003, the firm is staffed by highly experienced consultants with particular expertise in due diligence for financial and strategic investors. Learn more at .

About Collaborating Docs

Collaborating Docs connects nurse practitioners (NPs) with supervising physicians, addressing a critical need to expand care access and ensure healthcare compliance. With expertise in healthcare regulations, a nationwide network of physicians, and years of experience, Collaborating Docs simplifies and standardizes the collaboration process, making it the trusted choice for streamlined, compliant partnerships. Learn more at .

About TTCP

TT Capital Partners (TTCP) provides capital, expertise, and insight to healthcare technology and services companies that have the potential to become market leaders. With its exclusive focus on healthcare, extensive industry network, and deep investing and operating experience, TTCP has invested in some of the most high-growth businesses that are innovating and disrupting how healthcare is delivered, managed and consumed. Learn more at .

David E Williams

Health Business Group

+1 617-671-8810

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.