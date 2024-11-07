EQS-News: The NAGA Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

The NAGA Group AG collaborates with sports icon Mike Tyson as new brand ambassador

07.11.2024 / 11:20 CET/CEST

The NAGA Group AG collaborates with sports icon Mike Tyson as new brand ambassador



Hamburg, 7 November 2024 – The NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G , ISIN: DE000A161NR7 ), provider of the all-in-one SuperApp NAGA, is pleased to announce the launch of its latest campaign,“ NAGA: Your Go-to App for Everything Money ”, featuring legendary sports icon Mike Tyson as the new brand ambassador. The campaign underscores NAGA's position as a comprehensive, user-friendly financial hub, enabling seamless management of diverse financial activities within a single app. The“NAGA: Your Go-to App for Everything Money” campaign showcases Mike Tyson engaging with the NAGA platform in a relatable and humorous“slice of life” video. The campaign highlights NAGA's value proposition as a unified financial tool that simplifies users' financial lives. With NAGA, users can engage in trading, copy trading, investing, cryptocurrency management, and payments – all through one intuitive platform. This new initiative builds on several recent strategic milestones for NAGA, including the launch of a streamlined website, a high-profile partnership with Bundesliga football club Borussia Dortmund , and the development of an innovative trading app integrated within Telegram . By leveraging the global recognition and appeal of Mike Tyson, NAGA aims to broaden its brand reach and motivate traders and investors worldwide to take a proactive approach toward managing their financial future. Octavian Patrascu, CEO of The NAGA Group AG :“We are excited to collaborate with Mike Tyson on this campaign. His qualities of strength, resilience, and success resonate with NAGA's mission to simplify and empower the financial journey of our users. NAGA is committed to uniting trading, investing, copy trading, cryptocurrency management, and payment solutions under one roof, delivering a powerful and accessible platform for everyone.” Following the launch of this campaign, NAGA anticipates a significant strengthening of its brand on a global scale, which is expected to drive higher organic growth. This strategic branding effort is aligned with NAGA's commitment to enhancing long-term profitability and delivering sustainable value to its shareholders. The“NAGA: Your Go-to App for Everything Money” campaign kicks off today with high-energy ads and digital content featuring Mike Tyson, inspiring users to manage their finances with confidence and can be found here . About NAGA

NAGA is a leading German Fintech Company offering a SuperApp with the aim to merge social trading, investing in stocks, crypto, and neo banking into one unified platform, powered by its proprietary advanced technology. Operating in over 100 countries with 9 local offices, NAGA offers a diverse range of services for both fiat and cryptocurrencies. The platform features a physical VISA card with fiat and automatic crypto conversion plus cashback, dynamic social feeds, and advanced autocopy functions, enabling users to replicate the strategies of successful traders. Designed for a global community, NAGA provides an inclusive and efficient financial ecosystem for personal finance and trading. Investor Relations Contact

