ELARIS AG strengthens internal structures to enable further growth / Steffen Cost named Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Bad Dürkheim, November 7, 2024 - ELARIS AG (“ELARIS,” ISIN DE000A37FT17) is expanding its internal structures to facilitate further international growth. With Steffen Cost, a renowned expert from the automotive industry was signed to be the new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of ELARIS. In this function, he will manage the company's entire sales, sales marketing and dealer network development and be responsible for its strategic further development. Cost has more than 25 years of professional experience in all areas of the automotive business and also brings with him a strong European network in the industry. The 58-year-old worked for the car manufacturer Kia for many years, where he was most recently Vice President responsible for Sales, After Sales, Legal and the dealer network of the Group subsidiary Kia Europe. Prior to this, he was head of KIA Germany. Other professional positions included, among others, Sales Director at Nissan for the DACH region and many different sales and after-sales functions at Renault, including strategic tasks at the Group headquarters in Paris. “We are delighted to welcome Steffen Cost to ELARIS as an experienced sales and automotive expert. This will enable us to optimize our internal structures and position ourselves strongly for further growth in the European market. Together, we will continue to drive ELARIS' international growth strategy with a focused, demand-oriented model range. Strategically, ELARIS is therefore fully on track - the temporary weakness of our share price in recent days is therefore of a technical nature and was obviously triggered by sales by a major shareholder in the currently less liquid trading on the stock exchange,” commented Lars Stevenson, CEO and founder of ELARIS. “ELARIS stands for needs-based mobility at affordable prices. I am delighted to be Chief Commercial Officer to actively shape the future growth of ELARIS with a focus on e-mobility. An innovative concept for Sales and After Sales, unique models and a powerful software platform are the basis of our success, which we will continue to expand in the months and years to come,” said Steffen Cost, CCO of ELARIS. Press and Investor Relations contact edicto GmbH

