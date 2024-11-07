(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
McEwen mining (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX)
has strengthened its support for Inventus Mining Corp. (TSXV: IVS) by acquiring 10,000,000 units in Inventus's recently closed private placement, contributing $400,000 toward the $600,000 raised. Each unit in the placement includes one common share and one warrant, enabling further share purchases at $0.09 until 24 months post-closing, with potential for accelerated expiry if trading conditions are met.
McEwen's significant investment demonstrates its commitment to advancing Inventus's Pardo Project, marking a strategic alignment in McEwen's broader investment interests in the precious metals sector.
About McEwen Mining Inc.
McEwen Mining is a gold and silver producer with operations in Nevada, Canada, Mexico and Argentina. In addition, the company owns approximately 47.7% of McEwen Copper, which is developing the large, advanced-stage Los Azules copper project in Argentina. The company's goal is to improve the productivity and life of its assets with the objective of increasing the share price and providing a yield. Rob McEwen, chair and chief owner, has a personal investment in the company of $220 million and takes an annual salary of $1. To learn more about the company, visit
