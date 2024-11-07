Philip Morris Misr Announces Its New Prices Effective November 8Th, 2024

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Philip Morris Misr announces its new price list for all variants of its heated tobacco products 'HEETS' and 'TEREA', and conventional cigarettes 'Merit, Marlboro and L&M'.

Philip Morris Misr assures all its adult smokers and nicotine users that the new prices are transparently announced on product packaging through the QR code that was implemented on conventional cigarettes and heated tobacco packs since 2022.

Ali Nevzat Karman, Managing Director of Philip Morris Egypt and Levant, said:“Philip Morris Misr continues to work hard to meet the needs of adult smokers and nicotine users in the Egyptian market and support the company's ambitious vision of a smoke-free future.”

Philip Morris Misr's new price list is as follows:

. All variants of Merit will be sold officially at EGP 95 per pack.

. All variants of Marlboro will be sold officially at EGP 89 per pack.

. All variants of Marlboro Crafted will be sold officially at EGP 74 per pack.

. All variants of L&M will be sold officially at EGP 69 per pack.

. All variants of HEETS Selections will be sold officially at EGP 69 per pack.

. All variants of HEETS Dimensions will be sold officially at EGP 69 per pack.

. All variants of TEREA will be sold officially at EGP 69 per pack.

. All variants of TEREA Capsules will be sold officially at EGP 74 per pack.

The company calls upon retailers and distributors to conform to the declared prices.

Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future

Philip Morris International: Delivering a Smoke-Free Future Philip Morris International (PMI) is a leading international tobacco company, actively delivering a smoke-free future and evolving its portfolio for the long term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's current product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products. Since 2008, PMI has invested over $12.5 billion to develop, scientifically substantiate and commercialize innovative smoke-free products for adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, with the goal of completely ending the sale of cigarettes. This includes the building of world-class scientific assessment capabilities, notably in the areas of pre-clinical systems toxicology, clinical and behavioral research, as well as post-market studies. In 2022, PMI acquired Swedish Match – a leader in oral nicotine delivery – creating a global smoke-free champion led by the companies' IQOS and ZYN brands. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized versions of PMI's IQOS devices and consumables and Swedish Match's General snus as Modified Risk Tobacco Products and renewal applications for these products are presently pending before the FDA. As of June 30, 2024, PMI's smoke-free products were available for sale in 90 markets, and PMI estimates that 36.5 million adults around the world use PMI's smoke-free products. The smoke-free business accounted for approximately 38% of PMI's total first-nine months 2024 net revenues. With a strong foundation and significant expertise in life sciences, PMI announced in February 2021 its ambition to expand into wellness and healthcare areas and aims to enhance life through the delivery of seamless health experiences. References to“PMI”,“we”,“our” and“us” mean Philip Morris International Inc., including its subsidiaries.