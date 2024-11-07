Qatarneh, Hackett Discuss Ties, Regional Developments

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, November 7 (Petra) - Secretary General of the of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Majed Qatarneh, discussed on Thursday with Secretary General of Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs, Joe Hackett, bilateral relations and the common keenness to enhance ties in all fields.The meeting also went over efforts to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza and Lebanon, the dangerous escalation in the West Bank, and the continued delivery of "sufficient and sustainable" humanitarian aid to Gaza and Lebanon, according to a ministry statement.The two sides also discussed the need to launch an "effective" international effort to push recognition of the Palestinian state on the basis of the two-state solution.In this context, the two officials said this endeavor would fulfil the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people to achieve establish their independent and sovereign state on the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.The statement added that both diplomats stressed the importance of supporting the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem and rejecting the dangerous illegal laws recently passed by the Israeli Knesset to ban its activities.