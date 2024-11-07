Qatari Aircraft Carrying Aid In Support Of Lebanese People Arrives In Beirut
Date
11/7/2024 2:01:25 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A Qatari Amiri Air Force aircraft arrived Thursday at Rafic Hariri International Airport, carrying relief aid and shelter supplies, within the framework of the cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), as part of the air bridge operated by the State of Qatar to support the brotherly Lebanese people as a result of the humanitarian crisis they are currently experiencing.
The aid was received by the diplomatic staff of Qatar's Embassy and UNHCR representatives.
MENAFN07112024000067011011ID1108862621
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.