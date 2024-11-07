101-Year-Old Widow Fights For Her Late Husband’S Wishes For $40 Million Estate

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rotary Foundation of Canada stands in the way of 17 charities becoming beneficiaries of the Steve McEachern Estate

EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A 101-year-old widow is calling on the public to help support her fight against the Rotary Foundation of Canada. Over 75 years, Mary and Steve McEachern built a $40 million estate to be donated in its entirety to charity. When Steve first wrote his will, the Rotary Foundation of Canada-of which he was a member for 45 years- was intended to be the residual beneficiary of the estate upon Mary's death. However, before his death in September 2020, Steve informed Mary that he wanted to spread this wealth among multiple charities. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 restrictions and his declining health, Steve was unable to complete the amendments to his will before he died.

Since his passing, Rotary has obstructed Mary's legal efforts to honour Steve's final wishes. Despite Mary's offer which she believes would result in a gift to Rotary of at least $13 million - a significant donation that would allow other charities to benefit as Steve wanted - Rotary has refused to respond. Instead, Rotary's silence indicates they want the entire $40 million.

"Steve and I always believed that giving back to our own community was one of the most important things we could do with what we earned," Mary shared. "Supporting local charities means creating a lasting impact right here in Alberta and across Canada, where we know the needs and can see the difference. Steve's wish was for our hard work to uplift the causes that mattered most to us-helping people and animals close to home, supporting health, education, kids, and services that save lives every day. I'm fighting to make sure his legacy reaches those who need it most, not just one organization, but many deserving ones that touch lives in our community and beyond."

Mary believes that Rotary has not engaged in fair dealings with her and believes Rotary is intent on stalling the court process as long as they can.“It's clear they're just waiting for me to die so they can take it all,” Mary says.

Her niece, Trish Young, adds,“Rotary's actions show they believe delay is their best strategy to secure the full estate. This is money that my uncle and aunt worked their entire lives for, and it should be used to benefit the organizations and charities that have meant so much to them over the years. It is not Rotary's money. They did not earn it-Steve and Mary did.”

Mary and her family call on the public to support their fight. They want to ensure that Steve's final wishes are honoured and that the charities he and Mary valued - including Shock Trauma Air Rescue Service (STARS), the Edmonton Humane Society, the Mustard Seed, the Mazankowski Alberta Heart Institute, and the University of Alberta - receive the support he intended. The family has created a website (steveandmarysgift.ca) to share Mary's story and is urging people to contact the Rotary Foundation of Canada and ask them to engage in fair and open dialogue with Mary and her legal team.

CONTACT: Contact: Jenny Adams ... 7807079101