Saint-Gobain Video Series: Empowhered: Martha Degnan, Worcester, MA

MENAFN - 3BL) Across North America, women at Saint-Gobain take the lead in Making The World A Better Home . They are manufacturers, innovators, scientists, engineers, and executives, all playing a vital role in shaping our industry.

After her career as a teacher, Martha wanted to return to a field she loved – manufacturing! Today, she works as a process engineer at Saint-Gobain Surface Solutions in Worcester, MA where she is making a difference as a mentor for engineers just entering the field.

In this video, let's meet Martha Degnan, Process Engineer, Saint-Gobain Surface Solutions, as she explains what makes her feel empowHERed to work at Saint-Gobain.

Saint-Gobain is an industry leader with thousands of talented team members who are dedicated to one unified purpose: Making the World a Better Home. With more than 145 manufacturing facilities throughout the United States and Canada, there are so many robust and fulfilling career opportunities available.

