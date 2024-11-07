Young Women In STEM Grant Recipient Valeria Corrales

(MENAFN- 3BL) In 2020, Mary Kay launched the Young Women in STEM (Science Engineering and Mathematics) grant program and social campaign to help shift the perception of“the face of science,” and encourage young women to pursue STEM paths. Since then, we have awarded 29 grants providing nearly $200,000 to young women in STEM all around the world.

Meet 2024 STEM Grant Recipient Valeria Coralles! Valeria is the cofounder of ValPat STEAM , a YouTube that inspires and motivates youth, especially girls, to enter the world of STEM. There are over 550 videos in the channel, covering topics on engineering, robotics, science, electronics, and mathematics. These engaging videos teach fun and simple projects, where students from Spain and Latin America (or anywhere in the world!) can learn about STEM subjects for free.

What/Who inspired you to get into STEM?

My introduction to the STEM world was thanks to Goldie Blox, a female-engineer doll that came with a lot of pieces, Lego style, where I could build many different projects (a zip line, a carriage...). My parents saw something was shining in my eyes and they bought me many kits to learn to build other things. Since I was in a small city in the north of Spain, I also tried many things online, coding platforms where I could learn from home. I was only 7 or 8 years-old, but those things took me to many years doing projects and learning in the STEM world.

What are some advantages you think being a female brings to the STEM field?

I think that women are a great advantage in technology since they can contribute many more ideas than are already created. We are 50% of the population but somehow technology is still a male's world, with many products and services created by men because there are many more than women. I think girls and women give different perspectives to problems and solutions and those views can bring a lot of value to products and to society.

What would you tell young girls who are interested in STEM, but too intimidated or discouraged to pursue it?

I would tell them to try things, that technology is also for them. I would tell them not to be afraid because most probably they are going to love all the things they can do. Technology has no limits, and it is in everything in our daily lives, whatever things they do in the future will have technology, so I encourage all the girls who are scared to try it.

What do you think is most exciting about the future of STEM, and is there a specific advancement you'd like to see happen?

What excites me most about the future of STEM is everything new that will be invented and learned about cures for diseases, how many lives will be impacted thanks to the advancements technology will provide. I am sure that, as time passes, we will investigate and learn much more about these and we will be able to help many people. Something that I am also very interested is in seeing how artificial intelligence advances, I find it something fascinating and I know that it is constantly growing

Who's your favorite female icon and why?

Without a doubt, Patricia Heredia, my colleague at ValPat STEAM, who has been a teacher and mentor, and who now is my partner and friend. She has inspired me from the moment I met her when I was only 8 years old. She was my greatest reference in technology, and she continues to teach me and to push me in learning and being better. Thanks to her I am where I am now, she is the best thing that could have happened to me.