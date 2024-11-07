(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with evolution powered by AI - The global pulmonary embolism therapeutics market

size is estimated to grow by USD 14.02 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

10.93%

during the forecast period. Growing risk of adverse conditions

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

advancements in healthcare and medical sector.

However,

adverse effects of the therapeutics

adverse effects of the therapeutics poses a challenge market players include AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Anthos Therapeutics, argenx SE, Astellas Pharma Inc., Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., Inari Medical Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic Plc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Viatris Inc..







Pulmonary Embolism Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.93% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 14020.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.57 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, France, Norway, UK, and Japan Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Anthos Therapeutics, argenx SE, Astellas Pharma Inc., Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., Inari Medical Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Medtronic Plc, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Viatris Inc.

Market Driver

The pulmonary embolism therapeutics market is expected to expand significantly due to technological innovations in diagnostics and treatments. New tools like line-probe assays and bacteriophage-based assays, as well as therapeutics such as parenteral low-molecular-weight heparin and unfractionated heparin, are being adopted for addressing the rising prevalence of chronic diseases like pulmonary embolism. Medical procedures such as parenteral anticoagulation and thrombolytic therapy are effective treatments for pulmonary embolism. Advanced techniques like Endo medical ultrasound-assisted catheter-directed thrombolysis for high-risk groups, as well as exploratory techniques such as extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, direct aspiration, or fragmentation with aspiration, are driving market growth. The healthcare and medical sectors' focus on novel treatments will fuel the pulmonary embolism therapeutics market's expansion in the forecast period.



The Pulmonary Embolism (PE) market is witnessing significant growth due to the rising prevalence of risk factors such as high blood pressure, hormone replacement treatment, and family history. Symptoms like chest discomfort, persistent cough, and shortness of breath, along with more severe signs such as irregular heartbeat, dizziness, fever, cyanosis, and chest pain, are driving the need for effective therapeutics. PE is a life-threatening condition caused by blood clots forming in the lung artery, often due to deep vein thrombosis. Key players in the market include Fortelizin, focusing on pulmonary perfusion for recurrent PE. Research organizations and clinical trial studies are exploring new treatments and delivery methods, such as oral and parenteral routes, to improve patient outcomes. Reimbursement policies and the increasing senior population are also contributing factors. Diagnostic tools like Chest X-Ray, ECG, MRI, CT Scan, Pulmonary Angiography, Venography, Venous Ultrasound, and D Dimer Test are essential for early detection and effective treatment. Ambulatory surgical centers and research institutes are key players in the PE therapeutics market, ensuring continuous advancements in PE care.



Market Challenges



The pulmonary embolism therapeutics market faces significant challenges due to the potential adverse effects of available treatments. With an increasing population at risk, including geriatrics and those with obesity, cancer, and other health conditions, the demand for pulmonary embolism therapeutics is on the rise. However, these drugs come with risks such as allergic reactions, nose bleeds, major or minor hemorrhage, and even strokes. Adverse drug reactions (ADRs) can limit patient adherence to treatment regimens, thereby hindering market growth. The recovery process from pulmonary embolism also presents complications, including bleeding due to anticoagulant treatment. These factors collectively pose challenges to the pulmonary embolism therapeutics market during the forecast period. The Pulmonary Embolism (PE) therapeutics market faces challenges due to symptoms like shortness of breath, chest pain, cough, irregular heartbeat, dizziness, fever, and cyanosis. Diagnostic tools such as Chest X-ray, ECG, MRI, CT Scan, Pulmonary Angiography, Venography, Venous Ultrasound, D-dimer Test, and imaging techniques play a crucial role in PE detection. Medications, mechanical devices, and surgery are common PE treatments. Hospitals, specialty clinics, homecare, hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy are key distribution channels. The elderly population, patient epidemiology, drug approvals, and healthcare expenditure influence market growth. PE is caused by blood clots in the lung arteries, leading to low oxygen levels, heart and lung damage, and even death. PE risks include cancer, chemotherapy, smoking addiction, healthcare professionals, overweight, old age pregnancy, obesity, and smoking. The World Health Organization emphasizes early diagnosis and treatment to reduce PE-related morbidity and mortality.

Segment Overview

This pulmonary embolism therapeutics market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Hospitals

1.2 Ambulatory surgical centers 1.3 Research institutes



2.1 Oral 2.2 Parenteral



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia 3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1

Hospitals-

The global pulmonary embolism therapeutics market is witnessing growth due to the expansion of hospitals and clinics offering specialized treatments. With advanced medical infrastructure and a high volume of patient admissions, large hospitals and clinics are significant consumers of pulmonary embolism therapeutics. The increasing prevalence of pulmonary embolism and associated risk factors, coupled with an aging population, fuels the demand for these therapeutics in hospitals and clinics. Technological advancements, such as the use of Huawei smart wearable devices for monitoring blood oxygen and generating electrocardiograms, enhance the reliability of pulmonary embolism therapeutics. Furthermore, the rise in admissions of patients with chronic diseases like cardiovascular diseases, the adoption of minimally invasive therapies, and the availability of certified healthcare professionals contribute to the growth of the hospital and clinic segment. In developed nations like the US and Canada, with superior healthcare infrastructure, the increasing disease burden is anticipated to increase hospital procedure rates, leading to a higher number of patients receiving pulmonary embolism treatments in hospitals and clinics.

Research Analysis

Pulmonary Embolism (PE) is a life-threatening condition caused by the obstruction of a lung artery by a blood clot, often originating from Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) in the leg or pelvis. Symptoms include Shortness of Breath, Chest Pain, Cough, Irregular Heartbeat, Dizziness, Fever, and Cyanosis. Diagnosis involves a series of tests including Chest X Ray, ECG, and imaging techniques like MRI. Risk factors include Overweight, Old age pregnancy, Smoking, Supplementary oestrogen use, Obesity, High blood pressure, Hormone replacement treatment, Family history, and certain medical conditions. PE treatment includes anticoagulants for clot dissolution via the oral or parenteral route. Reimbursement policies and healthcare settings like ambulatory surgical centers and research institutes play crucial roles in patient access to PE therapeutics.

Market Research Overview

Pulmonary Embolism (PE) is a life-threatening condition caused by the obstruction of a pulmonary artery or its branches by a blood clot or other foreign substance. Symptoms include shortness of breath, chest pain, cough, irregular heartbeat, dizziness, fever, cyanosis, and chest discomfort. Diagnostic tests such as chest X-ray, ECG, MRI, CT scan, pulmonary angiography, venography, venous ultrasound, D-dimer test, and lung function tests are used to identify PE. Treatment options include medications like anticoagulants and thrombolytics, mechanical devices, and surgery. PE can affect various populations including the elderly, patients with cancer, those undergoing chemotherapy, and individuals with risk factors such as smoking addiction, overweight, old age pregnancy, hormone replacement treatment, family history, high blood pressure, and obesity. The World Health Organization reports PE as a leading cause of death worldwide. Healthcare expenditure on PE therapeutics is increasing due to the rising prevalence of risk factors and an aging population. Research organizations and clinical trial studies are focusing on developing new treatments for PE, including Fortelizumab for pulmonary perfusion and recurrent PE, and medications for blood clots in the deep veins. Reimbursement policies and the use of ambulatory surgical centers and research institutes are also influencing the PE therapeutics market.

