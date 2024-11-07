DOLLARAMA TO REPORT THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2025 RESULTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MONTREAL, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Dollarama (TSX:

DOL) ("Dollarama") will issue its results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2025, covering the period from July 29, 2024 to October 27, 2024, on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 7:00 a.m. (ET). Management will hold a call on the same day to discuss the results. Financial analysts are invited to ask questions by using the call provided below. Other interested parties may participate in the call on a listen‐only basis via live webcast which will be available on Dollarama's website.

Call Details

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. (ET)





Webcast link: Webcast replay will be available until December 3, 2025 in the "Investor Relations

- Events - Archives" section of Dollarama's website.





Dial-in number (for financial analysts only): Please click on the following call link

and

complete

the

online

registration

form



Upon registering, you will be emailed the dial-in number and unique PIN to join the call.

About Dollarama

Dollarama is a recognized Canadian value retailer offering a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items both in-store and online. Our 1,583 locations across Canada provide customers with compelling value in convenient locations, including metropolitan areas, mid-sized cities and small towns. Select products are also available, by the full case only, through our online store at . Our quality merchandise is sold at select fixed price points up to $5.00.

Dollarama also owns a 60.1% interest in Dollarcity, a growing Latin American value retailer. Dollarcity offers a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items at select, fixed price points up to US$4.00 (or the equivalent in local currency) in 570 conveniently located stores in El Salvador, Guatemala, Colombia and Peru.

SOURCE Dollarama Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED