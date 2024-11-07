ADIPEC 2024 Breaks Multiple Records And Unites Industries To Accelerate Sustainable Socioeconomic Progress

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



A record-breaking 205,139 attendees from 172 countries gathered at ADIPEC 2024, highlighting the UAE's convening power and its role as a global hub for energy, and innovation

Innovation emerged as a core theme across the event, featuring the inaugural AI Zone and 133 exhibitors focused on AI, digitalisation and solutions

1,800 speakers - including 40+ global ministers - from energy, finance and - highlighted the economic opportunity that can be realised by collaborating across sectors

The most commercially successful edition in its history, ADIPEC 2024 delivered more than US$10 billion cross-sector deals ADIPEC 2025 to take place from 3-6 November 2025, with expanded focus on the role of technology in driving innovation and energy transformation

ADIPEC 2024 has cemented its position as one of the world's most influential and commercially successful energy events, with a record number of attendees, industry executives and international ministers uniting to accelerate sustainable socioeconomic progress for the world.

Held under the theme of 'Connecting Minds. Transforming Energy', this year's ADIPEC was the culmination of four decades of energy leadership, and gathered a record-breaking 205,139 participants from 172 countries, highlighting the UAE's convening power and its role as a global hub for energy, technology and innovation.

The numbers indicate a stronger and more diverse increase in global participation, up by more than 20,000 attendees compared to last year.

The ADIPEC Conference programme featured four new conferences that welcomed new voices from technology and AI, finance, youth and the Global South. Across 370 sessions, attendees heard from more than 1,800 international speakers, including 40 ministers, on the economic opportunity that can be realised by collaborating across sectors.

The event was the most successful edition in its 40-year history and delivered more than US$10 billion cross-sector deals through multiple strategic partnerships.

Participants advanced the call to action by His Excellency, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Managing Director and Group CEO, to unlock the transformative potential of the three megatrends of the rise of the global south and emerging markets, growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and energy system transformation.

Tayba Al Hashemi, Chair of ADIPEC 2024 and CEO of ADNOC Offshore , said: "The record-breaking 40th edition of ADIPEC has successfully convened the leading minds across multiple industries and geographies to drive value creation opportunities and innovative solutions to shape a more sustainable energy future. With a dedicated focus on the transformative potential of AI, ADIPEC has provided a global platform to unlock the economic opportunities that can be realised by collaborating across sectors. We will build on this momentum as we look forward to an even more impactful ADIPEC in November 2025."

On the eve of ADIPEC, the ENACT Majlis emphasised this theme and the economic opportunity that can be realised by collaborating across sectors and embracing the interconnectedness of energy and AI. The majlis, hosted by H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, convened 80 global leaders from the energy, technology, climate, and investment sectors to harness the opportunities of the AI-Energy-Climate Nexus.

ADIPEC's inaugural AI Zone further demonstrated the interconnectedness of energy and AI and how cross-sectoral collaboration is essential to meet the fast-growing energy needs of AI and leverage AI to enhance energy efficiency and minimise emissions.

Collaboration across countries and sectors was a guiding thread across ADIPEC's 16 exhibition halls, as more than 2,200 exhibitors and 30 country pavilions converged to develop new partnerships and strategies to drive sustainable socioeconomic growth. Innovation emerged as a core theme and key driver of progress, with 133 exhibitors focused on AI, digitalisation and automation solutions to fast-track the energy transformation.

Speaking to the importance of collaboration and equitable financing in ensuring an energy future which leaves no one behind, His Excellency Shri Hardeep S Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, India , stated: "Energy is the spinal cord of an economy. When we talk about the global south, we sometimes forget where the global south is and what issues they have to face. In order for us to make the transition, we have to leverage the tools currently at our disposal and invest in the future. We have to make sure that they coexist harmoniously with green energy, because our people need affordable fuels."

The importance of developing new financing frameworks for an evolving energy industry was a central theme at ADIPEC 2024, reflected by the event's inaugural Finance & Investment Conference. The conference offered leaders from government, finance and energy a platform to discuss the disparity between capital flows and the investment necessary for a fair and inclusive energy ecosystem.

Deals delivered at ADIPEC included ADNOC Drilling's acquisition of a 95% stake in Deep Well Services for $223 million, TA'ZIZ's award of over $2 billion for essential infrastructure at Al Ruwais Industrial City, and BGP Inc.'s new contract with ADNOC - worth $490 million - to expand the world's largest 3D seismic survey in Abu Dhabi.

In addition, Black & Veatch and Baker Hughes unveiled plans for a mid-scale LNG solution capable of producing up to 2 million tonnes per annum, while JOGMEC and the International Energy Forum signed a Memorandum of Understanding to promote research in carbon capture and clean hydrogen.

Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, the organisers of ADIPEC , celebrated the event's unparalleled ability to unite countries, companies, and individuals around the energy industry's most promising solutions and pressing priorities, stating: "Businesses across the industry, from innovative start-ups to national energy companies, recognise that ADIPEC is the premier venue for forging critical partnerships and engaging in dialogues that lead to truly impactful outcomes.

"This year, the significant focus on artificial intelligence further enabled critical conversations on its potential to transform energy systems and accelerate the transition towards sustainable practices. As the energy landscape evolves at pace, ADIPEC will remain a beacon for those seeking to navigate the complexities of a rapidly changing world."

During the conference, the 41st edition of ADIPEC was announced, set to take place from 3-6 November 2025. This event will build upon the conference's rich legacy, uniting the energy sector in its vital mission to decarbonise, continuing to inspire the essential discussions and forge the transformative partnerships that will shape a sustainable future for the energy industry in the years to come.

About ADIPEC

Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and hosted by ADNOC in Abu Dhabi, UAE, on 4-7 November 2024, ADIPEC is the world's largest energy conference and exhibition.

Building on 40 years of energy leadership, ADIPEC 2024 is being held under the theme 'Connecting Minds. Transforming Energy.' The event seeks to enable innovation and accelerate action, exploring the intersection of energy and AI to drive the transition and deliver global impact.

The ADIPEC Conferences will comprise of 10 conferences and 370+ conference sessions, featuring 1,800+ speakers, including ministers, CEOs, academics, energy experts and youth. These diverse voices will be invited to consider how collaborative energy innovation can empower lives and drive global prosperity.

The ADIPEC Exhibition, spanning 16 halls, will feature 2,200+ exhibitors including 54 NOCs, IOCs, NECs and IECs, 30 country pavilions, and four specialised industry areas focused on decarbonisation, digitalisation, maritime and logistics, and AI. The exhibition will provide a platform for the energy world to demonstrate its game-changing solutions and forge the cross-sector partnerships needed to deliver secure, equitable and sustainable energy for all.

For more information, visit

About ADNOC

ADNOC is a leading diversified energy and petrochemicals group wholly owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. ADNOC's objective is to maximise the value of the Emirate's vast hydrocarbon reserves through responsible and sustainable exploration and production to support the United Arab Emirates' economic growth and diversification.

To find out more, visit:



