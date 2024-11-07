RYFF AND SIMON COWELL-BACKED LOUNGES.TV COLLABORATE TO CONNECT CREATORS TO BRANDS IN THE UK

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

In-Scene Advertising Allows Emerging Talent to Enhance and Build Important Brand Partnerships

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ryff, the pioneer of in-scene advertising (ISA) and virtual product placement (VPP), announced today its latest partnership with Lounges, a groundbreaking UK-based streaming platform. Backed by Simon Cowell, Lounges launched in September 2024 to give artists and creators a to engage directly with their audiences. This collaboration underscores both companies' commitment to advancing the creator economy, providing creators with new revenue streams, and brands with highly engaging avenues for fan interaction.

Simon Cowell, Lounges Shareholder and Partner

The partnership leverages Ryff's cutting-edge virtual product placement technology with Lounges's creator-first platform, offering unique monetization opportunities to creators, brands, and superfans alike.

"I really believe that creating as many opportunities as possible for talent to be discovered and to build their own fan bases is great for everyone," said Simon Cowell, Lounges Shareholder and Partner. "The artists and the audience, rightly, are making 100% of the decisions, and Lounges is giving talent another new type of platform to promote themselves."

"Ryff's collaboration with Lounges is a step forward in brand integration and creator monetization," said Mar Duermeijer, Chief Content Officer for Ryff. "Our innovative in-content advertising technology combined with Lounges's fan-focused platform means creators can amplify engagement and revenue, while brands directly connect with audiences more meaningfully."

Ryff's Spheera platform empowers creators with seamless brand integration, enabling dynamic placements across all content formats, and enhancing monetization without disrupting creative flow.



Unlocking the Creator Economy's Potential

With the global creator economy valued at $104 billion and 16 million creators in the UK alone-25% of the population-there's a vast opportunity for monetization. Notably, 65% of these creators haven't yet monetized their content.



Maximizing Super Fan Engagement and Revenue

On Lounges, tipping constitutes 37.8% of creator revenue, illustrating the significant impact of fan support. Ryff enhances this by allowing creators to integrate brands that align with their audience's preferences, fostering deeper engagement and trust.



Strategic Brand Collaborations for Enhanced ROI

By facilitating partnerships with brands, Ryff empowers creators to deliver authentic in-scene advertising experiences, and take advantage of the live-streaming market's growth trajectory of $23.98 billion by 2028.

Aligning with Evolving Media Consumption Trends

Given that Gen Z consumes three hours of video daily compared to 20 minutes of traditional TV, and with UK live-streaming commerce set to reach £1 billion by 2026, Ryff positions creators and brands at the forefront of this digital shift.

About Ryff

Based in Los Angeles, Ryff specializes in In-Scene Advertising. Its proprietary GPU-based visual computing, AI, and ML platform, SpheeraTM, can ingest, analyze, and deliver brand and product integrations, at scale, into sport, film, TV, and social media. Targeting a $190 billion digital video advertising and brand safety and compliance markets, its mission is to transform the way brands engage with audiences through authentic, context-aware product placement.

