A. O. Smith Corporation Publishes 2024 Sustainability Report
Date
11/7/2024 12:45:56 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Announces water goal; shares progress on greenhouse gas emissions reduction
MILWAUKEE, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global water technology company A. O. Smith Corporation ("the Company") (NYSE: AOS ) announced the release of its 2024 Sustainability Report , which documents the company's environmental, social and governance activities, progress and performance over the past two years. The report also announces the company's first public water goal - an annual water savings of 40 million gallons by 2030. This is the fourth sustainability report released by the company in the last six years.
Continue Reading
"This year, we're celebrating 150 years as a company and the legacy we've built on innovation, quality and a steadfast commitment to serving our customers," said Kevin J. Wheeler, chairman and chief executive officer. "The company's fourth Sustainability Report showcases our team's hard work and dedication and our enduring commitment to sustainability and water stewardship."
A. O. Smith announces first public water goal in 2024 Sustainability Report.
Post thi
Over the last two years, A. O. Smith made significant strides in its commitment to sustainability, including:
Announcing its first public enterprise-wide water goal with a focus on administrative controls, process optimization and water recycling technologies to advance our commitment to water stewardship
Continuously innovating our water heating and water treatment technologies to be an industry leader in energy and water efficiency to consistently exceed regulatory standards
Helping policymakers make positive change by ensuring public officials have empirical information as part of their decision-making processes
Fostering a culture of innovation through employee development and recognition
Surpassing our greenhouse gas emissions reduction goal by 17%
Donating more than $1.75 million to 199 nonprofit community organizations in 2023 through the A. O. Smith Foundation, as well as one-time gifts of $150,000 each to two nonprofits in honor of our 150th anniversary
"We are a water technology leader focused on a culture of innovation, and this report further demonstrates our commitment to providing our customers with water and energy-efficient solutions," said Wheeler. "I'm proud of the work we've done and look forward to seeing our continued, collective accomplishments in the future."
Learn more about our sustainability efforts at .
About A. O. Smith Corporation
Celebrating its 150th year of business, A. O. Smith Corporation, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: AOS ), the Company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment products. For more information, visit .
SOURCE A. O. Smith Corporation
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN07112024003732001241ID1108862482
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.