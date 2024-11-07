Designer Discusses Art For Social Change In Talk At Rocky Mountain College Of Art + Design

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- co-founder and executive director of

Designing Justice + Designing Spaces , Deanna Van Buren, will speak at Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design (RMCAD) during the college's Visiting Artist, Scholar, + Designer (VASD) Program at 5:30 p.m. MT on Tuesday, November 12, 2024. Van Buren is a multi-faceted designer whose artist talk "Making Space for Peace" will address her experience utilizing various mediums to spark conversation and spur change for racial equity and criminal justice reform. Van Buren's diverse portfolio includes public art, film, and video games.

As a leading voice in the ongoing conversation regarding restorative justice and community-informed placemaking, Van Buren has been profiled by The New York Times and given a TEDWomen talk on the subject, which has been viewed more than one million times. Her op-eds and speeches often address how design, architecture, and video games intersect with equity and personal and public healing. As such, her groundbreaking work has been recognized with the Berkeley-Rupp Architecture Prize , the 2018 Bicentenary Medal of the Royal Society of Arts , the Architectural Record's

Women in Architecture Award , and the Loeb fellowship at Harvard's Graduate School of Design.

"Our VASD Program series welcomes distinguished artists and designers with one-of-a-kind experiences to share with our students," Brent Fitch, President of RMCAD, states. "Deanna Van Buren is an extraordinary voice in utilizing design for social change and we are honored to host her on our Lakewood campus."

To reserve your seat for this free public event, visit the RMCAD website today or watch the live stream online.



About the Visiting Artist, Scholar, + Designer (VASD) Program

The VASD Program values passionate curiosity and explores critical, diverse, and creative inquiry through a variety of events and direct interaction with leading national and international thinkers and makers.

This program unites the entire RMCAD community and opens its doors to the Denver-metro area by inviting the public to attend evening artist talks by our roster of distinguished guests. These guests also engage with RMCAD students and faculty through private events, such as studio visits, gallery talks, and workshops.

About RMCAD

Founded in 1963, Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design is an accredited institution of

higher education that offers degree programs focused on the arts, design, education, technology, and business. RMCAD serves its students from a 23-acre campus in Lakewood, Colorado, but also virtually, as a leader in online education for more than a decade. RMCAD offers courses taught by practicing industry professionals; an intimate learning environment; multimedia-rich online classes; and a beautiful historic campus. The school strives to allow artists and designers to find their voice, discover their own paths, and thrive as professionals.

Contact: Joe Rubald, [email protected] , Gretchen Schaefer, [email protected]

SOURCE Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design

