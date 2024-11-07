Wise Marketer Group Strengthens Its Trusted Advisor Role For Customer-Centric Marketers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

These Leaders for Loyalty are Officially Launching a WMG Advisory & Research Services Offering in 2025

DEERFIELD BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Wise Marketer Group (WMG), announced today that in 2025 it will operate three core lines of business with the formalization of an Advisory and Research services offering. WMG has been providing data-driven advisory solutions to the loyalty and customer experience for a number of years, but previously within the product structure of its The Wise Marketer TM and Loyalty Academy TM brands. Now this third line of business, WMG Advisory and Research, will help amass and express unique points-of-view on customer engagement and loyalty.“We are extending our unique role as a trusted advisor to the industry,” offered Bill Hanifin, WMG's CEO,“There is a need by both brands and marketing services providers for unbiased points-of-view coupled with market insights to drive meaningful impact on all aspects of either their business or the loyalty programs that they operate – ranging from market or product positioning; market entry and go-to-market strategy; sales-readiness and support; mergers and acquisition validation; research findings published without a sales halo; and even more.”WMG's ambitions for this new group come with a long list of opportunities to better serve the industry. The first formalization was to consolidate the known market research activities it publishes in conjunction with other brands and the proprietary research that it will debut at large conference formats and through the curation of its own exclusive membership events. A second wave will look to reinforce the successful global model of its educational platform, Loyalty AcademyTM, to confirm advisory partnerships in key markets worldwide.About the Wise Marketer GroupWise Marketer Group (WMG) is an education, advisory, and media company serving as the trusted steward and advocate for the global customer loyalty marketing industry.WMG publishes TheWiseMarketer (TWM) as the global source of timely, authoritative and well-informed content featuring news, research, and insights. TWM is known as the Global Voice of Customer Loyalty, having served the industry for over 15 years.Loyalty AcademyTM (loyaltyacademy) is owned and operated by WMG, providing a proprietary, practitioner-based, globally recognized loyalty marketing education curriculum through digital and in-person learning formats. The Loyalty AcademyTM is the only source for earning the Certified Loyalty Marketing ProfessionalTM (CLMPTM) designation.WMG Advisory & Research provides services to brands and providers in the loyalty industry through a trusted advisor approach, delivering executive and operational business consultation, market research and insights, partnership and vendor evaluation, employee recruitment, and M&A discovery.For more information, visit and

