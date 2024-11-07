LEGGETT & PLATT ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.05
Date
11/7/2024 12:16:24 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
CARTHAGE, Mo., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leggett & Platt's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $.05 per share for the fourth quarter 2024. The dividend will be paid on January 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on December 13, 2024.
FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit Leggett's website at
.
COMPANY DESCRIPTION: Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG ) is a diversified manufacturer that designs and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products that can be found in many homes and automobiles. The 141-year-old Company is a leading supplier of bedding components and private label finished goods; automotive seat comfort and convenience systems; home and work furniture components;
geo components; flooring underlayment; hydraulic cylinders for material handling and heavy construction applications; and aerospace tubing and fabricated assemblies.
CONTACT: Investor Relations, (417) 358-8131 or
[email protected]
Cassie J. Branscum, Vice President, Investor Relations
Kolina A. Talbert, Manager, Investor Relations
SOURCE Leggett & Platt Incorporated
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN07112024003732001241ID1108862443
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.