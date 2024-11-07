Onewheel Reimagines Its Best-Selling XR Board, Adding Next-Gen Upgrades For A Drool-Worthy Retro Throwback

SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Future Motion Inc., the maker of Onewheel , the iconic, self-balancing single-wheel electric board, is announcing the launch of the XR Classic, a reimagined version of its best-selling board of all time, the Onewheel XR (now available at Onewheel ). Back by popular demand, the updated edition combines the same classic design and feel that riders love but features the latest upgrades, including a lowered platform for more stability, a major performance boost, and 30% more range.

"The Onewheel XR Classic is our best all-around board; it's just the right size, super stable, easy to learn,

and has all the latest performance upgrades. This edition brings riders a mix of old-school style and new-school performance,"

said Director of Marketing Jack Mudd.

"The original Onewheel XR launched in 2018 and was a huge hit. It put Onewheel on the map and proved to the world that Onewheel was not just a fad but a brand new category of board sport here to stay. We are excited to pay homage to our roots with a truly drool-worthy, retro throwback."

The new Onewheel XR Classic features the same iconic look as the original but boasts the latest tech upgrades and safety features. Get yours for today for $1,900, or snag the Recurve edition with asymmetric rails for $2,200.

The Onewheel XR Classic features:



30% more range than the original XR, delivering 17 to 14 miles per charge with a maximum cruising speed of 20 mph

A lowered center of gravity providing greater stability

Treaded Performance Tire for additional traction and fluid carving dynamics

The classic Onewheel aesthetic with blue frame rails

Optional wood footpads for a retro throwback to the original XR construction

A six-inch motor hub to increase tire sidewall and offer more cushion on all-terrain

A thinner board and rail design to increase ground clearance on hills and turns App connectivity to track your rides and personalize the feel of your board with Custom Shaping

"We retired production of the

XR in 2021 to focus on building performance-oriented products that pushed the limits of what Onewheel can do," said Kyle Doerksen, Future Motion CEO and the inventor of Onewheel. "We brought to life new board concepts ranging from the lightweight and compact Pint for the recreational rider to the GT-S Series for the adventurer looking for something more heavy-duty and capable of conquering tough mountain trails. And now, we're taking everything we've learned and upgrading the original Onewheel XR to make it even better. This is our best all-around board."

The Onewheel XR Classic is now available at Onewheel. Take advantage of launch deals that match Black Friday pricing of up to $250 for the first 48 hours.

Onewheel was born from a passion to re-create the feeling of flow and freedom that traditional board sports provide, but to make it accessible anywhere, harnessing the latest technology to push the boundaries and create something completely new.

Since its launch in 2014, Future Motion has grown to become the largest manufacturer of light electric vehicles in the United States. True to its roots, it still designs and manufactures its boards 100% in California. The product lineup now offers a range of models, including the Pint, Pint X, Pint S, XR Classic, GT, and the GT S-Series, each delivering distinct performance capabilities and features.

About Future Motion, Inc.

Future Motion, Inc. is a pioneer in personal mobility, committed to redefining the future of board sports and micromobility for over a decade. Its flagship product, Onewheel , is a self-balancing single-wheel electric board using sensors and gyroscopes to maintain balance and stability. Onewheel delivers the feeling of flow and freedom, allowing riders to control their speed and direction with intuitive leaning motions. Its product lineup includes the Onewheel Pint, Pint X, Pint S, XR Classic, Onewheel GT, and Onewheel GT S-Series, each with unique performance capabilities and features. Onewheel provides a unique and exhilarating experience that delivers both the thrill of board sports and convenient transportation. It is ideal for recreation, urban commuting, or off-road exploration with its all-terrain capabilities. Onewheel holds over 110 patents for its technology and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California. It proudly designs and manufactures its products in the United States. Learn about Onewheel and shop products at Onewheel , and learn more about the Onewheel Racing League at Onewheelracing .

Follow Onewheel on Instagram , YouTube , Tik Tok , and X (formerly Twitter). Follow the Onewheel Racing League on Instagram , and catch exclusive content from the Onewheel Factory Team on Instagram .

