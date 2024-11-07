The Commonwealth Of The Bahamas Announces An Offer To Purchase For Cash Six Series Of Its Notes

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
NASSAU, Bahamas, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Commonwealth of The Bahamas (the " government ")
announced today the commencement of an
offer to purchase for
cash,
at
a price to be determined pursuant to
a modified Dutch auction, its outstanding series of notes listed in the table below (each a " Series "
and collectively,
the
" Notes ") upon the terms and subject to the conditions described in the offer to purchase
dated November 7, 2024 (the " Offer to Purchase "). The Government has offered to purchase for
cash up to
an
aggregate consideration amount, with respect to
all Series, of U.S.$210,000,000 (the " Maximum Aggregate Consideration Amount "), excluding accrued but unpaid interest, which will also be paid on the Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer (as defined below). The Maximum Aggregate Consideration Amount is
subject to
increase or
decrease
at the Government's sole and absolute discretion at any time, on the terms and subject to the satisfaction of the Financing Condition (as defined below) and the other
conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase (the " Offer ").
Capitalized
terms
used
in
this
announcement
but
not
defined have
the
meanings given
to
them
in
the
Offer to Purchase.
The
Notes
have
an
aggregate principal amount
outstanding as
set
forth in
the
table below. In the
event that the
aggregate principal amount of
the
Notes
of
such
Series
validly tendered exceeds
the
Maximum Series Acceptance
Amount
(as
defined
below), the Government
may
accept the
Notes
of
such
Series
on
a
pro
rata
basis such that the aggregate principal amount of Notes accepted for purchase (if any) is no greater than the Maximum
Series Acceptance
Amount
of
such Series,
subject to
the
proration procedures described in the Offer to Purchase.
All
documentation relating
to
the
Offer
including
the
Offer to Purchase and
any
amendments or supplements thereto will be available to holders of the Notes (the " Noteholders ") via the Transaction Website for the Offer accessible at: , subject to eligibility confirmation and registration.
The Government is making the Offer only in those jurisdictions where it is legal to do so. See "Certain Legal Restrictions" in the Offer to Purchase.
Summary
of
the
Offer
|
Description
of the Notes (1)
|
CUSIP / ISIN
|
Current Outstanding Aggregate
Principal Amount
|
Minimum
Purchase Price (2)
|
6.000% Notes due 2028
|
P06518AG2 / USP06518AG23
(Reg S)
056732AJ9 / US056732AJ97
(144A)
|
U.S.$750,000,000
|
U.S.$947.50
(" 2028 Notes
Minimum Purchase Price ")
|
9.000% Notes due 2029
|
P06518AJ6 / USP06518AJ61
(Reg S)
056732AM2 / US056732AM27
(144A)
|
U.S.$250,000,000
|
U.S.$1,035.00
(" 9.000% 2029 Notes
Minimum Purchase Price ")
|
6.950% Notes due 2029
|
P06518AE7 / USP06518AE74
(Reg S)
056732AG5 / US056732AG58
(144A)
|
U.S.$300,000,000
|
U.S.$946.25
(" 6.950% 2029 Notes
Minimum Purchase Price ")
|
8.950% Notes due 2032
|
P06518AH0 / USP06518AH06
(Reg S)
056732AL4 / US056732AL44
(144A)
|
U.S.$825,000,000
|
U.S.$1,023.75
(" 2032 Notes
Minimum Purchase Price ")
|
6.625% Notes due 2033
|
P06518AC1 / USP06518AC19
(Reg S)
056732AE0 / US056732AE01
(144A)
|
U.S.$200,000,000
|
U.S.$876.25
(" 2033 Notes
Minimum Purchase Price ")
|
7.125% Notes due 2038
|
P06518AD9 / USP06518AD91
(Reg S)
056732AF7 / US056732AF75
(144A)
|
U.S.$100,000,000
|
U.S.$845.00
(" 2038 Notes
Minimum Purchase Price ")
|
|
(1)
The 6.000% Notes due 2028, the 9.000% Notes due 2029, the 6.950% Notes due 2029, the 8.950% Notes due 2032 and the 7.125% Notes due 2038 are admitted to trading on the Euro MTF Market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The 6.625% Notes due 2033 are admitted to trading on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.
(2)
Per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of the Notes. The Government will also pay an amount equal to interest accrued and unpaid on the Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer, from (and including) the interest payment date for such Notes immediately preceding the Settlement Date to (but excluding) the Settlement Date.
The Offer and withdrawal rights will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 14, 2024, unless extended, reopened or earlier terminated by the Government in its sole and absolute discretion (the " Expiration Deadline "). No tenders submitted after the Expiration Deadline will be valid. Tenders of Notes may be withdrawn any time at or prior to the Expiration Deadline by following the procedures described in the Offer to Purchase. The deadlines set by custodians, Direct Participants and Clearing Systems will be earlier than the Expiration Deadline. Noteholders should contact the Intermediary through which they hold their Notes as soon as possible to ensure proper and timely delivery of Tender Instructions.
Subject
to
satisfaction or
waiver
of
the
conditions to the Offer, including the Financing Condition, on or prior to the Settlement Date,
if
the Government
decides to accept for purchase valid tenders of the Notes pursuant to the Offer, the Government intends to accept an aggregate
amount
of Notes
for
purchase
up
to
the
Maximum Series
Acceptance
Amount
of
the
relevant Series
and the
Maximum Aggregate Consideration Amount. Subject to
applicable law,
the Government expressly reserves the right,
in its sole and absolute discretion, to purchase more or less than the Maximum Aggregate Consideration Amount
or not to
accept any Notes of any Series for purchase pursuant to the Offer.
Purpose of
the
Offer
The
Government is
making the
Offer (subject to
the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase, including the Financing Condition, on or prior to the Settlement Date) as part of the Government's refinancing transaction, whereby the Government has entered into a facility with Standard Chartered Bank as the lender (the " Facility "), all or a portion of the proceeds of which are expected to be used to conduct the Offer and fund transaction fees and expenses related to the transactions contemplated by the Facility. A portion of the proceeds of the loan under the Facility may also be used to refinance other Government indebtedness. The net savings generated by conducting the Offer (and, if applicable,
refinancing of other Government indebtedness out of the proceeds of the loan under the Facility) will be applied to fund the Government's payments to a conservation trust fund for the duration of the Facility pursuant to a conservation agreement in order
to promote certain Government marine conservation objectives.
Tender Offer
Consideration
The Government
will, on the Settlement Date, pay
a
purchase
price
for
the
relevant Series
of
Notes
accepted for
purchase pursuant to
the Offer to be
determined pursuant to
a
modified Dutch auction procedure as
described in the Offer to Purchase
and will also pay
an Accrued Interest Payment in respect of such Notes of
each
Series.
The Government reserves
the right,
in its
sole
and
absolute discretion, to
modify in any
manner and
at
any
time any of the terms and conditions of the Offer.
Conditions to the Offer
Whether the Government will accept for purchase Notes validly tendered in the
Offer is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of certain conditions (unless such conditions are waived by the Government, in its sole and absolute discretion), which are more fully described in the Offer to Purchase, including, among others, the disbursement of a loan on or prior to the Settlement Date under the Facility, in an amount and on terms acceptable to the Government, and satisfaction or waiver of any conditions precedent to such loan (as determined by the Government, in its sole and absolute discretion)
(the " Financing Condition ").
Even if the conditions to the Offer are satisfied, including the Financing Condition, the Government is not under any obligation to accept for purchase any Notes tendered pursuant to the Offer.
Maximum Series
Acceptance
Amount and
Proration
Under the modified Dutch auction procedure described in the Offer to Purchase, the Government will determine, in its sole and absolute discretion, the aggregate principal amount of Notes (if any) of each Series it will accept for purchase (subject to satisfaction or waiver of the conditions to the Offer, including the Financing Condition, on or prior to the Settlement Date) pursuant to the Offer (the " Maximum Series Acceptance
Amount ")
and a single cash
purchase price
for
each
U.S.$1,000
in
principal
amount
of
Notes
at
which
it
will purchase Notes on the Settlement Date, that have been validly tendered pursuant to the Offer, taking into account the Maximum Aggregate Consideration Amount, the
Minimum Purchase
Price of
such
Series and the
aggregate principal amount of Notes so tendered and the prices at which such Notes are so tendered (or deemed to be tendered), as set out below. The Government is under no obligation to
purchase any Notes pursuant to
the
Offer
and reserves the
right
to
accept significantly more or less
(or none) of
the Notes
of
any Series that
are
tendered. The
Maximum Series Acceptance Amount, with respect to
each Series, which could be U.S.$0, will be
determined following the Expiration Deadline.
Once the Government has determined the Purchase Price per U.S.$1,000 principal amount (specified to the nearest U.S.$1.25 if above the Minimum Purchase Price) with respect to each Series,
the Government
will accept Tender Instructions in the
following order:
(1)
first,
all
validly
submitted Non-Competitive
Offers, subject
to
possible
proration in
the
event
that such
Tender
Instructions
have
been
submitted
with
respect
to
a
greater
aggregate principal
amount than the Maximum Series Acceptance Amount of such Series;
(2)
second, all validly submitted Competitive Offers that specify purchase prices lower than the relevant Purchase Price will be accepted; and
(3)
third,
all
validly submitted Competitive Offers
that
specify purchase prices
equal to
the relevant Purchase Price will
be
accepted, subject to
possible proration in
the
event that
such
Competitive Offers, when
aggregated
with
all
Tender Instructions of
such
Series referred to
above
and
accepted for purchase, results
in a
greater
aggregate principal amount
than the
Maximum
Series Acceptance Amount of such Series.
All Notes not
accepted as
a
result of
proration and
all tenders
of
Notes with an Offer Price
in
excess of the Purchase Price of such Series will be rejected and will be returned to the relevant Noteholder on the Settlement Date.
In the event proration of any Series of Notes is required, the Government will multiply the principal amount of Notes of such Series subject to
proration
by the
applicable proration factor.
To
avoid purchases
of
Notes
in
principal amounts other than in the applicable Authorized Denomination of
each series of Notes and to ensure the Government
returns Notes in the applicable Authorized Denominations, if necessary, the Government
will make downward adjustments to
the nearest U.S.$1,000 principal amount or, if applicable, the
minimum
Authorized Denomination.
If application of proration will result in either (i) the relevant Noteholder transferring Notes to the Government in a principal amount of less than the applicable minimum Authorized Denomination or (ii) Notes in a principal amount of less than the applicable minimum Authorized Denomination being returned to a Noteholder, then
the Government
will,
in its sole
and absolute discretion, either reject
all
or
accept all
of such Noteholder's validly
tendered Notes. Notes not accepted for purchase as a result of proration will be returned to the relevant Noteholder on the Settlement Date. Noteholders
who tender
less
than
all
their
Notes
must
continue
to
hold
Notes in
minimum
Authorized Denominations.
If proration of the tendered Notes of any Series is required, the Government will determine the applicable proration factor as
soon as reasonably practicable following the Expiration Deadline and, in its sole and absolute discretion, after giving effect to any increase or decrease in the Maximum Aggregate Consideration Amount.
Expected
Timetable
of
Events
The
times
and
dates below
are
indicative
only.
|
November 7, 2024
|
Commencement of the Offer
The Offer begins. The Government will simultaneously announce the Offer (i) through PRNewswire, (ii) through the Clearing Systems for communication to Direct Participants, (iii) on the Transaction Website and (iv) on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange at , and distribute this Offer to Purchase
|
At 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 14, 2024
|
Withdrawal Deadline
The deadline for Noteholders to withdraw their validly tendered Notes, unless extended or earlier terminated by the Government, in its sole discretion. Tenders validly withdrawn by Noteholders at or before the Withdrawal Deadline will no longer be eligible to receive the Purchase Price on the Settlement Date (unless the Noteholder validly retenders such Notes on or prior to the Expiration Deadline)
|
At 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 14, 2024
|
Expiration Deadline
The Offer expires, unless extended or earlier terminated by the Government, in its sole discretion.
Noteholders may not withdraw validly tendered Notes after the Expiration Deadline
|
November 15, 2024
|
Announcement of Results
The Government will announce (i) its decision of whether to accept (subject to satisfaction or waiver of the conditions to the Offer, including the Financing Condition, on or prior to the Settlement Date) valid tenders of Notes pursuant to the Offer and, if so accepted, (ii) the Maximum Series Acceptance Amount of each Series (which could be U.S.$0), (iii) the Purchase Price of each Series and (iv) any proration if applicable, in relation to the Notes
|
November 25, 2024
|
Settlement Date
Payment of Purchase Price and Accrued Interest Payment in respect of all Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offer
The above dates and times are subject, where applicable, to the right of the Government, in its sole and absolute discretion, to extend,
reopen,
amend,
waive
any
condition (including the Financing Condition) of and/or
terminate
the
Offer
at
any
time
(subject to
applicable law
and as provided in
the
Offer to Purchase).
Noteholders are advised to check with any bank, securities broker or other Intermediary through which they hold Notes when such Intermediary would need to receive instructions from a
Noteholder
in order for that Noteholder to be able to participate in, or withdraw their instruction to participate in, the Offer before the deadlines specified in the Offer to Purchase.
The deadlines set by any such Intermediary and each Clearing System for
the submission of Tender Instructions will be earlier than the relevant deadlines specified above. See "Procedures for
Participating in the Offer"
in the Offer to Purchase.
Announcements
Announcements in connection with the Offer will be made (i) through PRNewswire, (ii) through the Clearing Systems for communication to Direct Participants, (iii) on the Transaction Website and (iv) on the website of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange at . Copies of all announcements, notices and press releases can also be obtained from the Information and Tender Agent, the contact details of which are on the last page of the Offer to Purchase and on the Transaction Website (subject to eligibility confirmation and registration). Significant delays may be experienced where notices are delivered to the Clearing Systems and Noteholders are urged to contact the Information and Tender Agent for the relevant announcements during the course of the Offer.
In addition, Noteholders may contact the Dealer Manager for information using the contact details below.
Tender
Instructions
In order to participate in, and be eligible to receive the Purchase Price of such Series (and any Accrued Interest Payment) pursuant to the Offer, Noteholders must validly tender their Notes of each Series by delivering,
or
arranging
to have
delivered on
their
behalf, a valid Tender Instruction for
Notes
of
each
Series that is
received by
the
Information and Tender Agent by
the Expiration Deadline. A separate Tender Instruction must be completed on behalf of each beneficial owner with respect to each Series of Notes due to potential proration.
Tender Instructions will be
irrevocable upon expiration of the Offer. However, any tender may be withdrawn or revised prior to the Expiration Deadline by withdrawing the tender in accordance with the procedures established by, and within the respective deadlines of, DTC. If a Noteholder has requested that a custodian submit a tender on its behalf and such Noteholder would like to withdraw or revise its tender, such Noteholder should contact that custodian and request it to withdraw or revise the tender prior to the Expiration Deadline.
Tender Instructions for Notes of each Series must be submitted in respect of a principal amount of Notes of no less than the minimum Authorized Denomination as specified in the Offer to Purchase, and may thereafter be submitted in integral multiples thereof.
Disclaimer
This announcement does not contain the full terms and conditions of the Offer. The terms and conditions of the Offer are contained in the Offer to Purchase, and are subject to certain legal restrictions more fully described therein.
Further Information
The Government has engaged Standard Chartered Bank to act as the dealer manager (the " Dealer Manager ") and appointed Sodali & Co as the information and tender agent (the " Information and Tender Agent ") in connection with the Offer.
Questions regarding the terms of the Offer may be directed to the Dealer Manager by email at: [email protected] . All documents related to the Offer can be found on the Transaction Website: , subject to eligibility confirmation and registration. Questions regarding the tender of the Notes may be directed to the Information and Tender Agent by e-mail to [email protected] or by telephone at +1 203 658 9457 (U.S.) or +44 20 4513 6933 (UK).
No Recommendation
The relevant Purchase Price, if paid by the Government with respect to the Notes of any series accepted for purchase, will not necessarily reflect the actual value of such Notes.
Noteholders should independently analyze the value of the Notes of each Series and make an independent assessment of the terms of the Offer. None of the Government, the Dealer Manager or the Information and Tender Agent has or will express any opinion as to whether the terms of the Offer are fair. None of the Government, the Dealer Manager or the Information and Tender Agent makes any recommendation that Noteholders should submit an offer to sell or tender Notes of any Series or refrain from doing so pursuant to the Offer, and no one has been authorized by any of them to make any such recommendation.
Certain Legal
Restrictions
Neither this announcement nor the Offer to Purchase constitute an offer to participate in the Offer in any jurisdiction in which, or to any person to or from whom, it is unlawful to make such offer or for there to be such participation under applicable securities laws. The distribution of the Offer to Purchase in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Persons into whose possession the Offer to Purchase comes are required by the Government, the Dealer Manager and the Information and Tender Agent to inform themselves about, and to observe, any such restrictions.
In addition, each Noteholder participating in the Offer will also be deemed to give certain representations as set out in "Noteholders' Representations, Warranties and Undertakings" of the Offer to Purchase. Any tender of Notes for purchase from a Noteholder that is unable to make these representations will not be accepted. Each of the Government, the Dealer Manager and the Information and Tender Agent reserves the right, in its sole and absolute discretion, to investigate, in relation to any tender of Notes for purchase pursuant to the Offer, whether any such representation given by a Noteholder is correct and, if such investigation is undertaken and as a result the Government determines (for any reason) that such representation is not correct, such tender shall not be accepted. The acceptance of any tender shall not be deemed to be a representation or a warranty by the Government, the Dealer Manager or the Information and Tender Agent or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, agents or affiliates that it has undertaken any such investigation and/or that any such representation to any person underwriting any such Notes is correct.
United
Kingdom
The
communication of the Offer to Purchase
and any other documents or materials relating to the Offer are not being made, and such documents and/or materials have not been approved, by an Authorized person for the purposes of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (the " FSMA ").
Accordingly,
such
documents
and/or materials
are
not
being
distributed
to,
and
must
not
be
passed on
to,
the
general public in
the United Kingdom. The communication of
such
documents
and/or materials is
exempt from the
restriction on
financial promotions
under
section
21
of
the
FSMA
on
the
basis
that
it
is only directed
at
and may be
communicated to (
l) those persons who
are
existing creditors of
the Government within Article 43(2) of the FSMA (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended, and (2) to any other persons to whom these documents and/or materials may lawfully be
communicated.
Forward-Looking Statements
This announcement may contain forward-looking statements which represent the Government's expectations or beliefs concerning future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the Government's current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Government undertakes no obligation to update them in light of new information or future events, including changes in the Government's economic policy or budgeted expenditures, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance of the Government to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: (i) the Government's financial condition, including its ability to increase revenues and reduce expenditures; (ii) declines in the tourism or financial services industries;
(iii) extreme weather conditions, particularly hurricanes and tropical storms;
(iv) difficult conditions in the Bahamian economy, as well as the global economy;
(v) the fixed foreign exchange regime that is focused on maintaining parity with the U.S. dollar and
requires the Government to maintain adequate levels of foreign currency reserves; and (vi) other factors identified in the Offer to Purchase. No assurance can be given that the transactions described herein will be consummated or as to the ultimate terms of any such transactions.
SOURCE The Commonwealth of The Bahamas
