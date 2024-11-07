Two Employees Hired As D&B Engineers And Architects Expands: Keenan Of Nesconset, NY And Lester Of Amityville, NY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) engineers-and-architects-lo.jpeg" width="300" height="65" alt="D&B Engineers and Architects Logo" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

WOODBURY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- D&B Engineers and Architects , a leading engineering and consulting organization specializing in wastewater, water supply, hazardous waste, construction management, architecture, solid waste and civil and environmental engineering, has increased its employee roster with the hiring of two employees: Eileen Keenan of Nesconset, NY and Joshua Lester of Amityville, NY.

D&B President Steven A. Fangmann commented,“D&B is proud to have these two outstanding professionals join our team, further enhancing our capabilities in the civil/environmental arena. As a regional leader in water supply, D&B looks to augment our team with the best and the brightest to serve our private and municipal clients.”

Eileen Keenan joins D&B Engineers and Architects as Principal Environmental Scientist/Water Supply at the firm's Woodbury, NY headquarters. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Studies from Long Island University and her Master of Science in Environmental Management from SUNY Stony Brook. Ms. Keenan brings a wealth of experience to her new role. Prior to joining D&B, she worked as a coordinator on the Peconic Estuary Protection Committee and served as a Senior Environmental Planner for Nelson Pope & Voorhis, LLC of Melville, NY, where she oversaw several major projects and served to provide technical MS4 support to municipal officials and staff.

D&B Engineers and Architects also welcomes new hire Joshua Lester. Mr. Lester joins the D&B Engineers and Architects Woodbury office as Construction Inspector I/Water Supply. He was previously employed at SIMCO Engineering, D.P.C. where he oversaw construction work in compliance with applicable NYSDOT standard specifications and drawings. Mr. Lester earned his Bachelor of Science in Business Management and his Master of Business Administration in General Business, both from the University of New Haven.

About D&B Engineers and Architects: For almost 60 years, D&B Engineers and Architects has been recognized as a regional industry leader and innovator that delivers sustainable, cost-effective engineering and environmental solutions. The firm's professionals work with partners to develop creative and effective approaches for solving a wide array of challenges with a special emphasis on wastewater management, environmental remediation and drinking water quality and supply issues. Headquartered in Woodbury, NY, the firm prides itself on implementing environmentally acceptable engineering solutions that offer safe and budget-conscious solutions for clients in the public and private sectors.

For more information about D&B Engineers and Architects, please visit , or contact Mr. Gary Cucchi with PMG Strategic, Inc. at (631) 756-7160, ....

