New Book Honors Jewish Veterans, Celebrates History, Family, Love Of Country

LUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Texas Tech University Press announces the November release of Love, Norm: Inspiration of a Jewish Fighter Pilot , Second Edition by Norman M. Shulman. Love, Norm will be available wherever fine are sold in a trade paper edition (ISBN: 9781682832653, 278 pages, $26.95). Love, Norm will also be available in an audiobook edition.When his stepson Greg Levenson decided to enlist in the Air Force at the age of 27, Norman Shulman was not shocked: as a child, Levenson had a keen interest in flight and in the military, began flying at the age of seventeen, and was passionate about serving his country. But when Levenson began Undergraduate Pilot Training in April 2005 and confessed to feeling isolated, Shulman sought out ways to affirm Greg's spiritual identity, encourage him during this arduous period, and inspire him. With the intent of helping Levenson weather the rigors of training, Shulman began his own journey into Jewish military history as a way to show his beloved stepson that he was following a well-worn tradition. What resulted was a series of fifty-two weekly letters-heartfelt, poignant, inspirational, enlightening, and moving-that Shulman penned for his stepson. Those letters became the foundation For Love, Norm: Inspiration of a Jewish Fighter Pilot.Cognizant of past anti-Semitic stereotypes persisting about Jewish participation in the military, Shulman wanted to prepare Greg to feel comfortable in his own identity and crafted the letters to connect Levenson to the many Jewish military heroes who had preceded him. With each letter, Shulman included a profile of a Jewish war hero. From Judah Maccabee to fighter pilots from recent history, these profiles in courage and heroism not only brought Levenson foundation and strength, but became a breadth of knowledge from every corner of Jewish history.Shulman's letters are but one part of this exceptional book: Love, Norm also shares Shulman's own multigenerational story of Jewish military heroes. As the son of Jewish immigrants whose place in America was hard-won, Shulman chronicles what it was like to feel his identity pulled in different directions and how he learned to hold fast to it nonetheless.Newly revised, Love, Norm is a multifaceted retelling of inspirational profiles of famous Jewish fighters from across history and is also the singular story of how one man dug into his own past and found pieces to preserve his Jewish identity. Together, empathetically channeled through his heartfelt letters, history, and memories, Love, Norm shares a collected wisdom with the next generation.A beautifully told, historically significant, and inspiring work, Love, Norm is a story about love, courage, honor, service, and family. But Love, Norm is more than inspiring: it's a powerful narrative that tackles and dispels long-held stereotypes while highlighting the significant contributions of Jewish veterans in every major American conflict. Resplendent with wisdom, wit, and delivered in a warm. earnest, and engaging manner, Love, Norm is, at its heart, a love story about the love of a father and son, a love of country, and a love letter to all who came before-underscored by the deep and abiding understanding that what is not forgotten can never die.Born and raised in Syracuse, New York, Dr. Norman M. Shulman is a psychologist who has treated and improved the lives of patients for over 50 years. Shulman has a lifelong interest in history, particularly that of his Jewish faith. He and his wife live in Lubbock, Texas. Captain Greg“Glick” Levenson is a combat decorated F-16 pilot who protected coalition ground forces during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Visit Norman Shulman online at:

