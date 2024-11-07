Rubin And Rudman Named To The 2025 Best Lawyers Best Law Firms List In 21 Categories
Date
11/7/2024 11:31:34 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubin and Rudman announced today that the firm has been named to the 2025 Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" list in 21 categories. The rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys, and additional information provided as part of the formal submission process.
Rubin and Rudman was ranked nationally in four categories, including:
Top rankings in Boston include:
Employment Law – Management
Family Law
Insurance Law
Labor Law – Management
Litigation – Insurance
Litigation – Labor and Employment
Litigation – Trusts and Estates
Real Estate Law
Trusts and Estates
Commercial Litigation
Elder Law
Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law
Criminal Defense: White-Collar
Family Law Mediation
Litigation – Securities
Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants
Tax Law
About
Rubin and Rudman LLP
Founded over a century ago, Rubin and Rudman is a full-service law firm with over 90 lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts. With a diverse mix of practices, Rubin and Rudman serves national and international companies, including large public companies and closely held businesses; real estate developers; biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device makers; regulated industries, public entities and municipalities; insurance companies and their insureds; educational and other institutions; non-profit organizations; families and high net worth individuals. Rubin and Rudman also has suburban offices in Andover and Woburn, Massachusetts. Web:
.
|
Contact:
|
|
Amy Blumenthal
|
Kristen Weller
|
Blumenthal & Associates
|
Chief Marketing & Growth Officer
|
617.879.1511
|
617.330.7189
|
[email protected]
|
[email protected]
SOURCE Rubin and Rudman
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN07112024003732001241ID1108862333
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.