Rubin And Rudman Named To The 2025 Best Lawyers Best Law Firms List In 21 Categories

BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rubin and Rudman announced today that the firm has been named to the 2025 Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" list in 21 categories. The rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys, and additional information provided as part of the formal submission process.

Rubin and Rudman was ranked nationally in four categories, including:



Law

Litigation – and

Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants Trusts and Estates

Top rankings in Boston include:



Employment Law – Management

Family Law

Insurance Law

Labor Law – Management

Litigation – Insurance

Litigation – Labor and Employment

Litigation – Trusts and Estates

Real Estate Law

Trusts and Estates

Commercial Litigation

Elder Law

Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law

Criminal Defense: White-Collar

Family Law Mediation

Litigation – Securities

Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions – Defendants Tax Law

About

Rubin and Rudman LLP

Founded over a century ago, Rubin and Rudman is a full-service law firm with over 90 lawyers in Boston, Massachusetts. With a diverse mix of practices, Rubin and Rudman serves national and international companies, including large public companies and closely held businesses; real estate developers; biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device makers; regulated industries, public entities and municipalities; insurance companies and their insureds; educational and other institutions; non-profit organizations; families and high net worth individuals. Rubin and Rudman also has suburban offices in Andover and Woburn, Massachusetts. Web:

.