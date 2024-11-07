ARROWHEAD INEOS GRENADIER BECOMES THE FIRST AND ONLY INEOS GRENADIER DEALERSHIP IN ARIZONA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GLENDALE, Ariz., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- INEOS Grenadier is proud to announce the opening of its first dealership in Arizona.

Arrrowhead INEOS Grenadier is the latest addition to Arizona's premier automotive group, Arrowhead Luxury Cars, in Glendale. It becomes the exclusive destination for off-road enthusiasts and adventurers from across Arizona, and throughout the Southwest, to experience and purchase the highly anticipated INEOS Grenadier.

The INEOS Grenadier is built from the ground up to be a durable, capable and reliable 4X4, committed to uncompromising utility and robust engineering. It's inspired by classic off-road vehicles yet designed to meet the demands of modern drivers. It appeals to a wide range of buyers from outdoor adventurers to those who appreciate its timeless design and uncompromising performance.

The Grenadier is built to handle the toughest terrains, with a focus on durability, reliability and simplicity. It's expertly engineered with proper 4X4 capability including a best-in-class engine, ladder-frame chassis and solid beam axles. This new dealership represents a significant milestone in the brand's U.S. expansion, bringing the Grenadier's unique blend of capability and practicality to Arizona.

"We are thrilled to introduce the INEOS Grenadier to Arizona as part of our Arrowhead Luxury Cars portfolio," said Brandon Bingham, Managing Partner of Arrowhead Luxury Cars. "At Arrowhead, we pride ourselves on making the buying process simple, which aligns perfectly with INEOS's commitment to delivering a no-nonsense, capable vehicle. Our goal is to ensure that every customer enjoys a seamless experience from start to finish. Luxury Made Simple is a promise."

The Glendale dealership will offers customers an immersive experience and allow them to explore the Grenadier's features in detail, schedule test drives, and customize their vehicles to their specific needs.

About Arrowhead Luxury Cars: Arrowhead Luxury Cars is a premier automotive group in Arizona, offering a curated selection of luxury vehicles including BMW, Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover, and now INEOS Grenadier. Their commitment to excellence and customer-centric approach delivers unparalleled service and a commitment to Luxury Made Simple.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact Brandon Bingham at [email protected] or 602-613-1645.

