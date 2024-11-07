Crimson Wine Group CEO Jen Locke Named 2024 Wine Executive Of The Year By Wine Enthusiast

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Locke's Leadership Recognized for Driving Growth, Innovation, and Sustainability in California, Oregon, and Washington State

NAPA, Calif., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Crimson Wine Group (OTCQB: CWGL ) is pleased to announce that Chief Executive Officer Jen Locke has been named as the 2024 'Wine Executive of the Year' at Wine Enthusiast's Wine Star Awards. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, Wine Enthusiast's prestigious annual award is a significant recognition in the global wine and beverage industry. Locke was one of five global finalists among nominations across 11 categories.



"Jen Locke's 'culture of care' philosophy has driven the Crimson Wine Group team to continue producing exceptional wines from six renowned wineries across California, Oregon and Washington while also being a steward for the future of the industry," said Jacqueline Strum, President of Wine Enthusiast Media. "Jen has demonstrated that putting people and values first is not only the right thing to do, it's also good for business. We honor Jen as this year's Wine Executive of the Year as someone deeply respected for thoughtful leadership and incredible work ethic."

Wine Enthusiast officially named Locke the 2024 Wine Executive of the Year, acknowledging her results-driven leadership, as a testament to the importance of her role in the wine industry. With more than 20 years of experience in the wine and hospitality sectors, Locke joined Crimson Wine Group as CEO in 2019, where she has been instrumental in driving the company's growth. Her collaborative approach has solidified the company's reputation as a leader in sustainability and innovation and has been instrumental in doubling production volume for Pine Ridge's Chenin Blanc-Viognier and elevated Seghesio as a leader in the Zinfandel category, a feat that has left the industry impressed.

"I am deeply honored to receive the 2024 Wine Executive of the Year award from Wine Enthusiast. I would also like to congratulate all the other nominees-it's truly inspiring to be part of such an accomplished group of industry leaders," said Locke . "This recognition is a testament to the entire Crimson Wine Group team's steadfast dedication and passion. Together, we have driven growth and innovation within our esteemed luxury wine portfolio. Our commitment to crafting exceptional quality wines and fostering a sustainable future is at the core of our mission. I take pride in our achievements in California, Oregon, and Washington, and I look forward to advancing this journey together."

Under Locke's stewardship, Crimson Wine Group has also emerged as a pioneering member of the International Wineries for Climate Action (IWCA), committing to the United Nations' Race to Zero initiative by 2050, thereby marking a significant milestone in sustainable agricultural practices.

Crimson Wine Group Board Member Annette Alvare-Peters also shared, "I've known Jen for many years in the wine industry and she's an incredible CEO. She has great passion and positivity. She cares deeply about her team, the business, and about the environment. She has a great ability to lead with a vision and integrity that ignites inspiration. She is truly a force of nature in this industry."

The winners will be featured in the magazine's Best of Year issue and will be celebrated at the annual black-tie gala on Monday, January 27, 2025, at The Westin St. Francis in San Francisco's Union Square.

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group is the guardian of 1,000 acres of pristine vineyards for six iconic wineries in the finest winegrowing regions of California, Oregon and Washington. Established in 1991, Napa Valley-based Crimson Wine Group has assembled a portfolio of highly acclaimed producers, including Pine Ridge Vineyards (Napa, CA), Seghesio Family Vineyards (Healdsburg, CA), Chamisal Vineyards (San Luis Obispo, CA), Archery Summit (Willamette Valley, OR), Seven Hills Winery (Walla Walla, WA), and Double Canyon (Horse Heaven Hills, WA). All wines are sold Direct to Consumer and via Wholesale distribution in the United States, plus 30 export countries. Crimson Wine Group is a member of the International Wineries for Climate Action (IWCA) initiative, along with 30+ other global wineries, committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. To learn more, please visit .

