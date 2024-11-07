Songhub Partners With Ambient Enterprises To Revolutionize Song Rights Management With Innovative Smart Contracts

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) We're trailblazing for artists who want more control, accuracy, and agency in how their work is registered, tracked and monetized.” - Steve Stewart / CEO SongHubLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SongHub ( ), a leading for musicians to collaborate and register their work, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Ambient Enterprises Technologies Inc. ( ), a pioneer in data security, control, and agency solutions, to co-develop a suite of unique song rights protection and management tools for blockchain and blockchain-interoperable platforms. This collaboration augments SongHub's forward-thinking technology designed specifically for song rights management and tracking, transforming the way artists, producers, and music rights holders interact with their music by providing innovative, transparent, and efficient smart data control, including smart contracts.



Through this partnership, Ambient's expertise in data security and rights management will be leveraged to enhance SongHub's platform. Together, we will seamlessly provide artists unprecedented control over royalty splits, licensing terms, and rights tracking in real time. The system is designed to automatically enforce agreements and ensure fair compensation, enhancing both transparency and trust in the music ecosystem.



“Providing artists with the tools necessary to properly register their work is a priority for us,” said Steve Stewart, CEO of SongHub.“Ambient's data management and protection technology allows us to offer an advanced level of transparency and simplicity in managing song tracking and providing accurate ownership data. We're trailblazing for artists who want more control, accuracy, and agency in how their work is registered, tracked and monetized.”



With decades of experience in data security and AI technology, Ambient is revolutionizing data management and protection with secure, reliable, and scalable solutions that empower data owners with clear ownership of their digital assets and the ability to protect, control, and profit from them. This collaboration supports SongHub's mission to introduce power and flexibility into the music industry, opening new avenues for secure digital ownership and management.



“SongHub is an ideal partner for us, as they are dedicated to empowering artists and redefining how music is managed and monetized,” said Jeff Marek, CEO of Ambient Enterprises Technologies Inc.“By adding our data security and rights management technology to SongHub's platform, it brings a level of security, transparency, and simplicity to song management that has been sorely lacking. Our common goal is to eliminate the familiar bottlenecks and complexities that creators and rights holders face.”



With the addition of Ambient's data protection and management solution, SongHub's platform will deliver:



1. Assisted Royalty Management – Smart contracts will assist PROs and other collection entities in processing royalties to all relevant stakeholders, simplifying what has typically been a complex and time-consuming process.

2. Transparent Licensing Terms – Music rights holders will have the flexibility to set terms that can be tracked and verified on the blockchain, ensuring clarity and reducing disputes.

3. Enhanced Digital Rights Management – Blockchain-based smart contracts will provide immutable records of ownership and licensing agreements, reinforcing the integrity of intellectual property rights.



This partnership between SongHub and Ambient Enterprises is expected to redefine the landscape of music rights management by empowering artists with new tools to secure, track, and monetize their work.



About SongHub:

SongHub is a music collaboration and registration platform that offers artists and rights holders a streamlined approach to managing music files and IP rights. With SongHub, creators retain control and transparency over their work, empowering them to maximize their earnings while simplifying the management of their music.



About Ambient Enterprises:

Ambient Enterprises is at the forefront of personal digital data asset technologies, blending artificial intelligence, data privacy, and digital sovereignty to revolutionize how people manage and protect their digital lives. With pioneering solutions addressing challenges in data management, digital identity, and the growing digital data economy, Ambient Enterprises empowers individuals and organizations with control, security, and transparency of their data assets-building a more trustworthy, equitable and efficient digital future.

