Gaps Progress Report Available: ANSI UASSC Standardization Roadmap 2.0 For Unmanned Aircraft Systems

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American National Standards Institute (ANSI) announced today the availability of a Gaps Progress Report , a vital document capturing key standardization progress and opportunities for the rapidly evolving unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) industry. The report tracks collective efforts by standards developing organizations (SDOs) and others to address the 71 gaps identified in the Standardization Roadmap for Unmanned Aircraft Systems (Version 2.0, June 2020) , published by the ANSI Unmanned Aircraft Systems Standardization Collaborative (UASSC) .

The Gaps Progress Report captures key standardization progress and opportunities for the rapidly evolving unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) industry.

Continue Reading

The Gaps Progress Report was compiled by ANSI staff based on inputs from SDOs, subject matter experts, and independent research. It lists newly published standards and new standards projects, alongside suggestions for future roadmap modifications. The report is not a consensus document, but rather is intended to serve as an interim "living document" that will be maintained and periodically re-published until such time as the UASSC develops a next version of the standardization roadmap.

The UASSC was formed in 2017 to coordinate and accelerate the development of the standards and related conformance programs needed to facilitate the safe integration of UAS into the national airspace system of the United States. More than 400 individuals from 250 public- and private-sector organizations supported the standardization roadmap, including representatives of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), other U.S. federal government agencies, SDOs, industry, and academia.

ANSI's facilitation of the UASSC is supported in part by contributions from the FAA. To be added to the UASSC's mailing list, or to offer suggested edits to the Gaps Progress Report, email [email protected] . For more information, visit .

About ANSI

The

American National Standards Institute

(ANSI) is a private non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance both the global competitiveness of U.S. business and the U.S. quality of life by promoting and facilitating voluntary consensus standards and conformity assessment systems, and safeguarding their integrity. Its membership is comprised of businesses, professional societies and trade associations, standards developers, government agencies, and consumer and labor organizations.

The Institute represents and serves the diverse interests of more than 270,000 companies and organizations and 30 million professionals worldwide. ANSI is the official U.S. representative to the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and, via the U.S. National Committee, the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC). For more information, visit

and access the latest news and content on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

SOURCE American National Standards Institute

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED